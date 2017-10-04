News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced To Offer Landline Texting Service to MNCs
Landline texting is one of the new trends in the business world. To benefit the MNCs, Text My Main Number: best landline texting service provider USA announced to offer landline texting service to them.
Recently, in a networking event at New York, the spokesperson of Text My Main Number: a well-known business texting service provider company based out of America shared about their offer launch of landline texting service to MNCs. The stated company will offer interconnection among the cross-border office branches of the company and empower them to exchange text messages (SMS) and picture messages (MMS) over their landline and toll-free numbers. According to the shared details, all offices of an MNC located in different countries can be interconnected in a process to take benefit of this service. This will ensure to implement a universal communication system across the branches of the company.
The states landline texting service offered by the business texting service provider can be used for texting among customers, vendors and internal staff of the company. The MNC can text enable more than one landline numbers or toll-free numbers at a time to ensure they can text enable each department and if require each key employee's desk number to ensure the highest connectivity.
The stated landline texting service for MNC comes up with many more features. The marketing website of the company has the complete list of features of this empowered business communication solution. The spokesperson of the company shared the key features of the stated SMS to Landline solution which can specifically benefit more to an MNC which are listed below:
· Sub-user accounts support with permission control
· Contact management
· wcj Contact grouping
· Group messaging
· Mass aka bulk messaging
· Auto reply
· Week off automated reply
· ITR (Integrated Text Response)
· Automated Appointment Scheduling
· Detailed Reports
· And more
"All features of this business messaging solution will empower the communication system of an MNC company and will definitely contribute to the improvement of productivity and revenues. However, the shared features will play pivot role in empowering the MNCs.", shared Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number.
The spokesperson of the company has also announced to offer 30-day risk-free trial of landline texting service for interested customers. Anyone landline number of an MNC will be text enabled by Text My Main Number as part of this a free trial to experience this next generation business communication solution. For more details of benefits, features and free trial, the spokesperson of the company advised reaching the support team of Text My Main Number over following contact details: http://textmymainnumber.com/
Contact
Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
