Elkos launches Premium Sketch pens -Fresco
Elkos introduces Fresco sketch pens with durable fiber tip for smooth coloring and writing
"Clear impression, distinctive color variations and smooth consistent color flow of Fresco allows our customers to experience the inspiration of color and technique.Fresco is not susceptible to smudge, the ink does not blot and is bleed proof, fast drying and fade resistant"stated Mr Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.
"The bold lines, vibrant designs and beautiful patterns created with these penswill convert a piece of blank paper to a colorful panorama which will surely appeal to the eyes of young and old alike"
Design &Technique-
Packaging
1pc (Pouch)
40 pouch Box
480 pouch Master Carton
Availability
Elkos Fresco sketch pens is available across all retail and wholesale counters in India. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/
About the company
Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.
ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS)
Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited
Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India
Phone : +91-33-6607-
Url : http://www.elkospens.com/
Contact
ELKOS PENS LIMITED
***@elkospens.com
