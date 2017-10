Elkos launches Premium Sketch pens -Fresco

Elkos introduces Fresco sketch pens with durable fiber tip for smooth coloring and writing

-- Extending its association with art enthusiasts, children and crafters Elkos introduces Fresco sketch pens with durable fiber tip for smooth coloring and writing (http://www.elkospens.com/sketch-pens-fresco.html)"Clear impression, distinctive color variations and smooth consistent color flow of Fresco allows our customers to experience the inspiration of color and technique.Fresco is not susceptible to smudge, the ink does not blot and is bleed proof, fast drying and fade resistant"stated Mr Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd."The bold lines, vibrant designs and beautiful patterns created with these penswill convert a piece of blank paper to a colorful panorama which will surely appeal to the eyes of young and old alike"Design &Technique-We have crafted Fresco with wcj the latest technology to maximize self-life. These well designed pens gives better control to the user. Fresco is available in 12 bold and vibrant colors.With its incredible style and color variation Fresco is the best choice available for art lovers.1pc (Pouch)40 pouch Box480 pouch Master CartonElkos Fresco sketch pens is available across all retail and wholesale counters in India. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/ elkospens Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguishedhonor of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.============================================