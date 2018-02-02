 
Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Italian Armed Forces to discuss Forza NEC Updates in Rome

High level representatives from the Italian Army to speak at SMi's Network Centric Warfare conference which will take place on 1-2 February 2018 in Rome, Italy.
 
 
Visit www.netcentric-warfare.com/prlog for more info!
 
LONDON, England - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- As Italy continues to become a key player in the development of network-enabled systems, SMi's Network Centric Warfare 2018 will feature senior representation from the Italian Armed Forces with key updates on the FORZA NEC Program it moves from development to production phase in 2018.

Returning as this year's conference chair is esteemed Lieutenant General (Ret'd) Giorgio Battisti, Commander of Italian Army Training and Doctrine Command, Italian Army.

Other presentations from the Italian Armed Forces include:

Deceive the Deceivers - A Net-Centric Approach to Hybrid Warfare
Brigadier General (Ret'd) Giorgio Cuzzelli, Former Director, Joint Operations Centre, NATO JFC, Italian Army
Compressing Sensors to Enable Improved Radar Coverage and Build Domain Awareness
Major Filippo Biondi, Signal Processing Researcher, Italian Defence General Staff
Improving Maritime Awareness through Space Surveillance Systems
Rear Admiral (Ret'd) Andrea Mucedola, Former Head of Operation Support, Italian Navy
Improving Joint Air Operations within Asymmetrical Combat Environments
Lieutenant General (Ret'd) Leandro de Vincenti, Former Italian Air Operations Commander and Former Chief of Staff JFC Naples, Italian Air Force

More information about the presentations can be fournd on www.netcentric-warfare.com/prlog.

Network Centric Warfare 2018 will provide a platform to address challenges and issues surrounding the demand for modernisation and digitisation of information, the growing need for interoperability within communication systems, and procurement for technological advancements of military assets.

High-level speakers will deliberate how various NEC programmes can impact operational effectiveness and help optimise the future of tactical warfare. Featured speakers and experts include the Italian Army, Italian Navy, UK Ministry of Defence, DISA Europe, US Army Europe, NATO Shape, Royal Netherlands Air Force, DSTL and many more.

The full agenda as well as registration information can be found on www.netcentric-warfare.com/prlog.

There is currently a £400 Early Bird offer available for bookings wcj done by 31st October.

Network Centric Warfare 2018
1-2 February 2018
Crowne Plaza Hotel St Peter's Spa, Rome, Italy

For sponsorship packages contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk (mailto:smalick@smi-online.co.uk?subject=openPR.com%20contact). For delegate enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk (mailto:agibbons@smi-online.co.uk?subject=openPR.com%20con...). For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia on +44 20 7827 6102 or hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
