Italian Armed Forces to discuss Forza NEC Updates in Rome
High level representatives from the Italian Army to speak at SMi's Network Centric Warfare conference which will take place on 1-2 February 2018 in Rome, Italy.
Returning as this year's conference chair is esteemed Lieutenant General (Ret'd) Giorgio Battisti, Commander of Italian Army Training and Doctrine Command, Italian Army.
Other presentations from the Italian Armed Forces include:
• Deceive the Deceivers - A Net-Centric Approach to Hybrid Warfare
Brigadier General (Ret'd) Giorgio Cuzzelli, Former Director, Joint Operations Centre, NATO JFC, Italian Army
• Compressing Sensors to Enable Improved Radar Coverage and Build Domain Awareness
Major Filippo Biondi, Signal Processing Researcher, Italian Defence General Staff
• Improving Maritime Awareness through Space Surveillance Systems
Rear Admiral (Ret'd) Andrea Mucedola, Former Head of Operation Support, Italian Navy
• Improving Joint Air Operations within Asymmetrical Combat Environments
Lieutenant General (Ret'd) Leandro de Vincenti, Former Italian Air Operations Commander and Former Chief of Staff JFC Naples, Italian Air Force
Network Centric Warfare 2018 will provide a platform to address challenges and issues surrounding the demand for modernisation and digitisation of information, the growing need for interoperability within communication systems, and procurement for technological advancements of military assets.
High-level speakers will deliberate how various NEC programmes can impact operational effectiveness and help optimise the future of tactical warfare. Featured speakers and experts include the Italian Army, Italian Navy, UK Ministry of Defence, DISA Europe, US Army Europe, NATO Shape, Royal Netherlands Air Force, DSTL and many more.
There is currently a £400 Early Bird offer available for bookings done by 31st October.
Network Centric Warfare 2018
1-2 February 2018
Crowne Plaza Hotel St Peter's Spa, Rome, Italy
