News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Indian Art Ideas Proudly Announces an Online Art Exhibition Called 'The Reason We Are Here'
This monthly online exhibition is an attempt to change the mindset of the people. Today's modern world provides with numerous advancements but somewhere in the middle of the rat race to fame and money, people have lost the very essence of serving the poor while uplifting the ones who are much lower to them. Everybody in today's times is indulging only in those activities which aid in elevating their financial and social status. The smart people of the 'smartphone' era fail to understand that attaining high stature and monetary at the cost of others leads to the path of despair but doing acts of kindness will bring the real joy and happiness not just for them but for others around them too.
Shilpi Agarwal, the founder of Indian Art Ideas said, "My intention behind creating this platform was not just to make art accessible wcj to the masses but was also to use the subject as an instrument of societal leverage. My team is already planning some more exhibition themes to revive the idea of humanity."
This time the monthly online exhibition will display 15 immaculate handpicked masterpieces of extremely renowned artists. Some of the most recognized artworks out of the ones exhibiting are Kind Buddha, Mother Teresa, Savior, fortune and faith, and the Boy and Dove. For more details, visit: https://www.indianartideas.in/
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork.
Contact
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse