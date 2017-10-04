 
News By Tag
* Monthly Online exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Indian Art Ideas Proudly Announces an Online Art Exhibition Called 'The Reason We Are Here'

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Monthly Online exhibition

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Art Ideas is a premier name in the world of online art galleries which mainly focuses on the overall development of artists. This prominent art gallery presents a unique collection of creations every month which revolve around a particular theme. The exhibition displays the artistic braininess of the ones who are connected with their websites. This month's periodic exhibition 'The reason we are here' showcases humanity as one's greatest virtue and it commences on 2nd October and ends on 1st November Supported by the paintings of great philanthropists, this theme principally promotes loving and serving humanity as the greatest virtue.

This monthly online exhibition is an attempt to change the mindset of the people. Today's modern world provides with numerous advancements but somewhere in the middle of the rat race to fame and money, people have lost the very essence of serving the poor while uplifting the ones who are much lower to them. Everybody in today's times is indulging only in those activities which aid in elevating their financial and social status. The smart people of the 'smartphone' era fail to understand that attaining high stature and monetary at the cost of others leads to the path of despair but doing acts of kindness will bring the real joy and happiness not just for them but for others around them too.

Shilpi Agarwal, the founder of Indian Art Ideas said, "My intention behind creating this platform was not just to make art accessible wcj to the masses but was also to use the subject as an instrument of societal leverage. My team is already planning some more exhibition themes to revive the idea of humanity."

This time the monthly online exhibition will display 15 immaculate handpicked masterpieces of extremely renowned artists. Some of the most recognized artworks out of the ones exhibiting are Kind Buddha, Mother Teresa, Savior, fortune and faith, and the Boy and Dove.  For more details, visit: https://www.indianartideas.in/exhibition/65

About Indian Art Ideas

Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork.

Contact
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indianartideas.com Email Verified
Tags:Monthly Online exhibition
Industry:Arts
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Indian Art Ideas PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share