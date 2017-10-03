News By Tag
Xian Lim and KZ Tandingan, celebrate with the Filipinos in Japan at the Philippine Festival 2017
The two ABS-CBN artists from differing genres come together to showcase the range of Filipino music and the depth of the Filipino talent at the most-awaited Filipino festival in Japan
The two stars performed during the TFC Hour as part of The Filipino Channel's participation at the Philippine Festival 2017, tagged as the "most awaited Filipino event in Japan".
The Philippine Festival was first organized in 2012 by the Philippine Festival Organizing Committee with support from the Philippine Embassy in Japan, which according to their official site, has the goal of "bringing expatriate Filipinos together and at the same time introducing Philippine cuisine, music, dance and products to Japanese and international friends".
This year, TFC helped continue the tradition by bringing Kapamilya (a term of endearment used by and for the viewers of the network) talents to join the celebration. According to Eric Santos, ABS-CBN Global transient segment head for Asia Pacific region: "More than entertainment, TFC wanted to share what it really means to be a Kapamilya --- reaching out; sharing whatever one has; and most especially spending family time with Filipinos all over the world. This is the rationale behind why we chose Xian Lim and KZ Tandingan --- they are passionate about sharing their versatile talents and beautiful music that essentially remind us of the homeland".
Lim, best-known as a model-turned-
Entering the stage with a bright smile, Lim was welcomed by loud shrieks during his opening performance where sang the OPM classic song "Mahal na Mahal", an original hit by Archie D.
Lim went further by surprising one member of the audience when he invited her to join him onstage while he performed the song "Harana" by the OPM pop rock band Parokya Ni Edgar, and then capped it with a hug towards the end of the performance.
Inciting more excitement from the crowd is the "Dating Game" with Lim, where five girls were chosen to reenact different dating scenes with Lim. The winner with the loudest applause won and took home a limited edition TFC jacket.
The multi-talented leading man continued serenading the audience with classic hits like "Getting to Know Each other" by international artist Gerard Kenny, "Hanggang Kailan" by Wency Cornejo, and "Nandito Ako" by the singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid.
Meantime, equally thrilling performer Tandigan, who first showcased her talent through the ABS-CBN talent search show "X Factor Philippines"
Tandingan was welcomed by the crowd that night with high energy when performed her opening song, "Royals" by international artist Lorde.
After the performance, Tandingan playfully played a pun on the poster at the event and joked: "Malayo na po itsura ko diyan sa poster. May Star Magic Ball po kasi kagabi, at kailangan medyo maayos ako kaya nakalas na iyong dreadlocks ko (I look different now from that photo on the poster. I had to get rid of my dreadlocks because I attended the Star Magic Ball last wcj night. I needed to look presentable)"
The world-class talent dubbed Soul Supreme took the crowd down memory lane when she performed a mash-up of the hit singles of the popular OPM band Eraserheads like "Alapaap", "Pare Ko", "Overdrive", and "Ang Huling El Bimbo".
After exciting them with the classic OPM hits, she touched hearts with her passionate rendition of the song "Two Less Lonely People in the World", an original hit by the iconic international duo Air Supply.
She also let the crowd have their moment when she made them sing some verses of the songs "Maybe This Time" by the international singer Michael Murphy and "Forevermore"
The night ended with Lim joining Tandingan on stage to thank everyone who joined them that night.
On top of the TFC Hour, event-goers also enjoyed the different games at the TFC booth, where they got the chance to take home limited edition TFC merchandise. Some had photos taken at the photo booth against the backdrop of the series "Wildflower"
The Philippine Festival Organizing Committee also prepared several activities that everyone could enjoy in the two-day event, like the Parade of Festivals where different groups featured the popular festivals in the Philippines. One of the highlights included the Philippine Festival Queen 2017 pageant which showcased the Filipina beauty via the contestants who donned traditional Filipino costumes.
During the two-day event, the Filipinos in Japan did not only enjoy their shared time together, but were also able to take pride in the rich culture of the Philippines, specifically diverse music, with the Japanese community.
