 
News By Tag
* Queens Chamber of Commerce
* Awards
* Business Person of Year
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Queens
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

The Queens Chamber of Commerce Presents The Business Person of the Year Awards

 
 
Business Person of the Year Awards
Business Person of the Year Awards
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Queens Chamber of Commerce
Awards
Business Person of Year

Industry:
Business

Location:
Queens - New York - US

Subject:
Events

QUEENS, N.Y. - Oct. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Every year, the Queens Chamber of Commerce presents The Business Person of the Year awards, where they honor prestigious business people of Queens.  This year's Hall of Fame honoree is Joseph M. Mattone Sr., along with Evan Jerome, Sheila Lewandowski, and Peter Tu.

Joseph M. Mattone, Sr., the Chairman of the Board of Mattone Group, LLC has been involved in real estate development since 1955, both individually and under the Mattone Group banner. Mr. Mattone is also a Senior Partner in the law firm of Mattone, Mattone, Mattone, Mattone, Mattone, Megna and Todd, a full service Queens-based law firm.   The Mattone organization currently owns, leases, manages and develops commercial, office, residential and industrial properties.

Evan Jerome is the Senior Vice President of King Graduate School at the Queens Campus at Monroe College. He is responsible for overseeing undergraduate and graduate degree programs as well as off site continuing education in both domestic and international markets.

Sheila Lewandowski is co-founder and executive director of The Chocolate Factory Theater. Through her leadership, the theater has supported over 800 artists and as many as 35,000 visitors since opening its doors in 2004. In addition, Ms. Lewandowski instituted the annual Taste of Long Island City as an economic wcj and community development project, the proceeds of which further the work of The Chocolate Factory's artists each year.

Peter Tu is the Director of the Flushing Chinese Business Association. Referred to as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, it is a non-political, non-religious, non-profit group in New York State. Since the founding of 1982, all the members and the board of directors work together to serve the community. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce has been recognized by all levels of government agencies, and people from all walks of life.

AWARDS DINNER
October 18, 2017

TERRACE ON THE PARK
52-11 111TH Street Flushing, New York
6:00 PM Dinner
7:30 PM Awards Program

To register or discuss sponsorship opportunties, please call 718.898.8500 ext 123, email sganosis@queenschamber.org or go to www.queenschamber.org
End
Source:
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Phone:917-780-5589
Tags:Queens Chamber of Commerce, Awards, Business Person of Year
Industry:Business
Location:Queens - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share