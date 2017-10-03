News By Tag
Robert Flanagan, III, Attorney, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Robert Flanagan, III
Robert J. Flanagan III is a member of the Litigation Department at Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP, where his practice encompasses substantial work in all aspects of state and federal civil and criminal litigation, including pre-trial, trial, and appellate practice. His experience is focused in the areas of banking and creditors' rights, white collar criminal defense, landlord-tenant disputes, personal injury, community association law, and commercial litigation. Mr. Flanagan represents several clients in debt collection matters for both consumer and commercial debts, including a large number of condominium wcj homeowner associations.
About Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP
Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals.
For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-
Event Synopsis:
Criminal justice reform has earned wide bipartisan support, recognizing the critical problems in the system. However, with President Trump's law and order campaign, many concerns regarding the reality of criminal justice reform have been raised.
Earlier this year, the President signed three Executive Orders that seek to crack down on international crime and crimes against law enforcement. Despite the New Administration's focus on targeting violent criminals, especially drug cartels, businesses should still expect the Department of Justice's (DOJ) persistent efforts to prosecute white collar crimes.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will review the recent developments and new trends on white collar crime law enforcement under the Trump Presidency. They will also provide insights on the current status of the US criminal justice system and President Trump's efforts to reform.
Key topics include:
· A Background of U.S. Criminal Justice System
· Trump's Criminal Justice Policies
· Impact to White Collar Crime Law Enforcement
· Mitigating Heightened Enforcement Risks
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
