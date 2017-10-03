 
News By Tag
* Hurricane Damage
* Natural Disaster
* Water Damage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Society
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Indoor Mold Contamination Following a Natural Disaster Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hurricane Damage
Natural Disaster
Water Damage

Industry:
Society

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
Features

PHOENIX - Oct. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production shares information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about indoor mold contamination following water damage from a natural disaster.

"Floods, hurricanes and even tornadoes often result in property damage associated with water incursions and eventual mold growth," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "We've shared some of the CDC's information and suggestions about mold after a disaster in this new video. We hope the information is helpful to the countless people impacted by this year's historic hurricane season that brought so much grief and property wcj damage to so many."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/wK2R-BXp4KU



To examine more than 520 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,346,000 times or to join more than 3,075 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cochraneassoc.com Email Verified
Tags:Hurricane Damage, Natural Disaster, Water Damage
Industry:Society
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cochrane & Associates, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share