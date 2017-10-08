News By Tag
Courageous Cancer Survivor Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Bold Fundraising & Awareness C
After a recent 16-month battle with breast cancer, Katrina Leonce-Caples takes her fight to the next level with the announcement of a bold fundraising challenge and awareness campaign.
"The increased breast cancer mortality rate in metro Atlanta, and particularly in minorities and women with low incomes is growing at a tremendous rate. Once I learned that lack of awareness and access to breast health screenings oftentimes led to late diagnosis and death, I had to do something. This initiative is a war cry for all those that want to support education, treatment and survivorship for those fighting breast cancer. With this campaign my clients, colleagues and my community have an opportunity to make a difference,"
After enduring multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, ovary removal and a double mastectomy, Leonce-Caples is no stranger to the struggle and journey of surviving cancer. From diagnosis to treatment, she understands the mental, emotional and physical toll breast cancer can have. However, her resolve and resilience enabled her to attack her ailment with faith and a positive attitude from the onset. With the help of family, friends and several support groups, Leonce-Caples found the strength to wrestle this disease and introduced "KatFight (https://www.facebook.com/
"During my battle with breast cancer, Susan G. Komen and the incredible team at Piedmont Cancer Institute were my lifeline. Without their resources, care and encouragement I'm not sure where I would be. Donating a portion of my proceeds to the organization and people that invested their time, prayers and love is the least I can do. I consider it my personal mission wcj to give back, share and sow a seed into those who continue to help in conquering this devastating disease."
Today, Leonce-Caples is one of the top producing agents in the region. Cancer-free and a champion for all of those still combating the disease. As an advocate and spokesperson for the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, Leonce-Caples is scheduled to speak at several churches, women's conferences and share her story with several support and survivor groups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
About Katrina Leonce-Caples - Katrina Leonce-Caples holds memberships as a Multi-Million Dollar Club Member; Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist; Keller Williams Luxury Homes International Realtor and Cobb County Association of Realtors. Katrina understands that buying or selling a home is an important life event and thrives on making sure her clients are completely satisfied. Her client roster includes professional athletes, celebrities, teachers, seniors and first-time home buyers. She is a WISE member (Women in Sports & Entertainment)
About Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta - Metro Atlanta women are dying of breast cancer more often than women in the U.S. as a whole. Komen Atlanta is changing this statistic by fighting breast cancer on two fronts: at home by providing breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them, and globally through cutting edge research to find cures. Komen Atlanta has raised more than $46 million since its inception in 1991, with 75 percent of net funds staying in Metro Atlanta to save lives locally and 25 percent of net funds funding research to save lives all over the world. Komen Atlanta is part of the national Susan G. Komen organization, the largest private funder in the fight against breast cancer. For more information visit KomenAtlanta.org.
