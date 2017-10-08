 
News By Tag
* Breast Cancer
* Real Estate
* Fundraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Courageous Cancer Survivor Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Bold Fundraising & Awareness C

After a recent 16-month battle with breast cancer, Katrina Leonce-Caples takes her fight to the next level with the announcement of a bold fundraising challenge and awareness campaign.
 
 
thinkpink_leonce NEWv1-SMALL
thinkpink_leonce NEWv1-SMALL
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Breast Cancer
Real Estate
Fundraiser

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Oct. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran sports publicist turned real estate pro, Leonce-Caples is using her personal journey as a catalyst to raise funds and advocate breast health education around the country. To jumpstart the initiative, Leonce-Caples has pledged to donate 15% of all sold, contracted or referral commissions in October in observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These funds will be donated to the Greater Atlanta Susan G. Komen chapter in support of the great works the organization has done since 1991.

"The increased breast cancer mortality rate in metro Atlanta, and particularly in minorities and women with low incomes is growing at a tremendous rate. Once I learned that lack of awareness and access to breast health screenings oftentimes led to late diagnosis and death, I had to do something. This initiative is a war cry for all those that want to support education, treatment and survivorship for those fighting breast cancer. With this campaign my clients, colleagues and my community have an opportunity to make a difference," says Leonce-Caples.

After enduring multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, ovary removal and a double mastectomy, Leonce-Caples is no stranger to the struggle and journey of surviving cancer. From diagnosis to treatment, she understands the mental, emotional and physical toll breast cancer can have. However, her resolve and resilience enabled her to attack her ailment with faith and a positive attitude from the onset. With the help of family, friends and several support groups, Leonce-Caples found the strength to wrestle this disease and introduced "KatFight (https://www.facebook.com/groups/KatFightsCancer/)" to chronicle her personal journey with her Facebook community. She also organized the "KatFight" team to walk, run and raise funds for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure for the last two years since her diagnosis. When the debilitating cancer treatments began to affect her heart and cause pain in her bones, it was her passion and desire to serve her real estate clients that pushed her to persevere. Hence the reason she's decided to use her work in the real estate industry as her platform to promote breast health education and awareness.

"During my battle with breast cancer, Susan G. Komen and the incredible team at Piedmont Cancer Institute were my lifeline. Without their resources, care and encouragement I'm not sure where I would be. Donating a portion of my proceeds to the organization and people that invested their time, prayers and love is the least I can do. I consider it my personal mission wcj to give back, share and sow a seed into those who continue to help in conquering this devastating disease."

Today, Leonce-Caples is one of the top producing agents in the region. Cancer-free and a champion for all of those still combating the disease. As an advocate and spokesperson for the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, Leonce-Caples is scheduled to speak at several churches, women's conferences and share her story with several support and survivor groups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

About Katrina Leonce-Caples - Katrina Leonce-Caples holds memberships as a Multi-Million Dollar Club Member; Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist; Keller Williams Luxury Homes International Realtor and Cobb County Association of Realtors. Katrina understands that buying or selling a home is an important life event and thrives on making sure her clients are completely satisfied. Her client roster includes professional athletes, celebrities, teachers, seniors and first-time home buyers. She is a WISE member (Women in Sports & Entertainment), volunteers as a Cobb County Juvenile Court Advocate as well as at Oasis Family Life Church. To learn more about Leonce-Caples and her endeavors, visit www.ProfilesRealEstateGroup.com.

About Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta - Metro Atlanta women are dying of breast cancer more often than women in the U.S. as a whole.  Komen Atlanta is changing this statistic by fighting breast cancer on two fronts: at home by providing breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them, and globally through cutting edge research to find cures. Komen Atlanta has raised more than $46 million since its inception in 1991, with 75 percent of net funds staying in Metro Atlanta to save lives locally and 25 percent of net funds funding research to save lives all over the world. Komen Atlanta is part of the national Susan G. Komen organization, the largest private funder in the fight against breast cancer. For more information visit KomenAtlanta.org.

Contact
Andrea Williams
***@profilespublicrelations.com
End
Source:
Email:***@profilespublicrelations.com
Tags:Breast Cancer, Real Estate, Fundraiser
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 08, 2017
Profiles Real Estate Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share