Tantalize Your Taste Buds: Taste of Asheville returns Nov. 16

Taste of Asheville brings over 40 of Asheville best restaurants together.

-- Bold flavors and palate pleasers: Asheville's biggest culinary event of the year takes flight.The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) hosts the 2017 Taste ofAsheville: Taste & Tunes Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Venue in downtown Asheville."AIR has hosted the Taste of Asheville for nearly 10 years to celebrate the culinarydiversity and 'flavor' of Asheville's independent restaurants,"said Jane Anderson, AIR executive director. "We like to say that AIR is food in Asheville, and this event is our signature appetizer."From award-winning southern cuisine to bold new worldly flavors, the Taste of Asheville brings over 40 of Asheville's famed independent restaurants together for an unforgettable evening of sampling small bites, craft beverages, spirits and vintners."One of AIR's most distinguishing features is the collaboration between local chefs, vintners, distillers and brewers," Anderson said. "This collaboration of Asheville'sculinary spirit is truly brought to life at the Taste of Asheville in the selection of our local foods that pair well with local beverages."This year, AIR has once again teamed up with the Asheville Buskers Collective tohighlight the city's celebrated street musicians."Attendees not only have the opportunity to taste 40 different restaurants andbeverage makers, but now can enjoy the local sounds of our city's incredible musicscene in our partnership with the Asheville Buskers Collective,"Anderson said.Joining wcj the Taste & Tunes stage this year are Asheville's famed buskers Abby the Spoon Lady and Chris Rodrigues, country honky tonk trio Vaden Landers and The Do Rights,hammer dulcimer player Derek Graziano and acoustic blues performer Stevie Lee Combs.This event not only entertains the taste buds, it also is one of the largest fundraisers of the year to support the work of the AIR, which in turn supports the 120 members of the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association.VIP tickets (early admission) are $100; general admission tickets are $75. All tickets can be purchased at www.airasheville.org.Love Asheville's culinary scene? Sign up for AIRfare at airasheville.org to receive the latest news, AIR events and interviews with the chefs and restauranteurs that make Asheville an extraordinary dining destination.ABOUT AIRThe Asheville Independent Restaurant Association is a group of over 120 locallyowned, independent restaurants that serve the flourishing food scene of the Asheville, NC. As the largest organization of independent restaurants in the country, AIR is dedicated to keeping Asheville's food scene eclectic, authentic and flavorful. This diverse community of restaurants and restaurateurs range from large to small and fine to casual dining, each bringing their own personality and talents to our vibrant mountain city.