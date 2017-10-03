News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tantalize Your Taste Buds: Taste of Asheville returns Nov. 16
The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) hosts the 2017 Taste of
Asheville: Taste & Tunes Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Venue in downtown Asheville.
"AIR has hosted the Taste of Asheville for nearly 10 years to celebrate the culinary
diversity and 'flavor' of Asheville's independent restaurants,"
From award-winning southern cuisine to bold new worldly flavors, the Taste of Asheville brings over 40 of Asheville's famed independent restaurants together for an unforgettable evening of sampling small bites, craft beverages, spirits and vintners.
"One of AIR's most distinguishing features is the collaboration between local chefs, vintners, distillers and brewers," Anderson said. "This collaboration of Asheville's
culinary spirit is truly brought to life at the Taste of Asheville in the selection of our local foods that pair well with local beverages."
This year, AIR has once again teamed up with the Asheville Buskers Collective to
highlight the city's celebrated street musicians.
"Attendees not only have the opportunity to taste 40 different restaurants and
beverage makers, but now can enjoy the local sounds of our city's incredible music
scene in our partnership with the Asheville Buskers Collective,"
Joining wcj the Taste & Tunes stage this year are Asheville's famed buskers Abby the Spoon Lady and Chris Rodrigues, country honky tonk trio Vaden Landers and The Do Rights,hammer dulcimer player Derek Graziano and acoustic blues performer Stevie Lee Combs.
This event not only entertains the taste buds, it also is one of the largest fundraisers of the year to support the work of the AIR, which in turn supports the 120 members of the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association.
VIP tickets (early admission) are $100; general admission tickets are $75. All tickets can be purchased at www.airasheville.org.
Love Asheville's culinary scene? Sign up for AIRfare at airasheville.org to receive the latest news, AIR events and interviews with the chefs and restauranteurs that make Asheville an extraordinary dining destination.
ABOUT AIR
The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association is a group of over 120 locally
owned, independent restaurants that serve the flourishing food scene of the Asheville, NC. As the largest organization of independent restaurants in the country, AIR is dedicated to keeping Asheville's food scene eclectic, authentic and flavorful. This diverse community of restaurants and restaurateurs range from large to small and fine to casual dining, each bringing their own personality and talents to our vibrant mountain city.
Contact
Melissa Dean
***@twobirdsmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse