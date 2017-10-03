October is Dementia Perspective Month

Local Organization Has Created a Unique Way to Understand Dementia Differently

-- Silver Dementia Training Institute is announcing October as Dementia Perspective Month. Through free downloads of Dementia Perception Challenges provided on their website, www.dementiaraw.com, Silver Dawn Training Institute hopes to enhance the understanding of and empathy for those living with Alzheimer's Disease and other types of dementias."In order to change the culture of care we need to begin being introspective regarding our day to day interactions and reactions to those around us," says Cathy Braxton, Chief Education Officer at Silver Dawn Training Institute. "When you are willing to step out of your own comfort zone and truly walk in the shoes of someone living with dementia, you demonstrate that you value empathic care, compassion, and connection above all else."Silver Dawn Training Institute has created six Dementia Perception Challenges available as a free download from their website. These challenges encourage anyone and everyone to "step into dementia" in the real world and embrace the varying perspectives of all encounters. The challenges are quick and easy, yet highly profound and rewarding as an all-encompassing learning tool."Taking perspective, especially by using the Dementia Perspective Challenges, caregivers, both novice and seasoned, gain new viewpoints within real-world scenarios," says Tami Neumann, Chief Operations Officer at Silver Dawn Training Institute. "With such heightened awareness of the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, it is imperative that we work collaboratively to enhance empathy and compassion. It is with perspective taking that we can create peak moments of success."Additionally, Silver Dawn offers a Dementia Perspective Challenge Educator course that provides 7 CEU's. Each student is required to complete ten unique dementia perspective challenges outside of the classroom setting as well as a final project. This train the trainer course allows the designated DPC Educator to use an approved presentation kit which they can use to educate co-workers, family and community members.Silver Dawn's co-founders and Dementia Experts, Tami Neumann and Cathy Braxton have used their over 40 years of combined healthcare and dementia experience to create unique, relatable, and fun dementia trainings for caregiver and healthcare professionals throughout the country. They provide in-person and online training courses for anyone looking to improve communication with persons affected wcj by dementia. These program works to help caregivers communicate with persons living with dementia with simplicity and ease.The concept of Dementia Perception Challenges originated from Tami Neumann's interview with a gentleman in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. During a time when he was still able to drive, this man frequented a local fast food restaurant. Becoming overwhelmed by the sights and sounds in the establishment, his ability to communicate deteriorated. A frustrated employee became visibly irritated and an argument ensued. The police were called and an officer arrived at the scene. "That should never, ever happen", says Tami Neumann, "We must create a culture that embraces compassion, patience, and understanding. We cannot do this unless we take on new perspectives of those living with such diseases."