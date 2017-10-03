News By Tag
Full Blue Screens of Death (BSOD) Errors List Released By PCFixes.com (Windows7/8/10)
PCFixes.com released a full set of blue screen (BSOD) errors for reference. If your Windows system shows any of these errors, it now means you have a stable reference from which to determine the cause (and solution).
Fortunately, with time, windows has matured and become a lot more stable... But it still means that sometimes, you'll have to resolve any of the potential errors which may arise due to problems deep within the system.
blue screen errors are not errors at all
The big point of the new article by pcfixes.com has been to suggest that bsod errors are not errors, but error messages. The difference is that the blue screen has almost nothing to do with the problem - it's simply the way to show the error on screen.
The real error you need to be looking at is the stop error code that's presented on almost every blue screen error. This code is used by microsoft to determine the type of error - its origin (cause) and ultimately the solution.
blue screen "stop" error codes
The blue screen "stop" error codes show with the following messages:
• 0x000000c1: special_pool_
• 0x000000c2: bad_pool_caller
• 0x000000c4: driver_verifier_
• 0x000000c5: driver_corrupted_
• 0x000000c6: driver_caught_
• 0x000000c7: timer_or_dpc_
• 0x000000c8: irql_unexpected_
• 0x000000c9: driver_verifier_
• 0x000000ca: pnp_detected_
• 0x000000cb: driver_left_
• 0x000000cc: page_fault_in_
• 0x000000cd: page_fault_beyond_
• 0x000000ce: driver_unloaded_
• 0x000000cf: terminal_server_
• 0x000000d0: driver_corrupted_
• 0x000000d1: driver_irql_
• 0x000000d2: bugcode_id_driver
• 0x000000d3: driver_portion_
• 0x000000d4: system_scan_
• 0x000000d5: driver_page_
• 0x000000d6: driver_page_
• wcj 0x000000d7: driver_unmapping_
• 0x000000d8: driver_used_
• 0x000000d9: locked_pages_
• 0x000000da: system_pte_misuse
• 0x000000db: driver_corrupted_
• 0x000000dc: driver_invalid_
• 0x000000de: pool_corruption_
• 0x000000df: impersonating_
• 0x000000e0: acpi_bios_fatal_
• 0x000000e1: worker_thread_
• 0x000000e2: manually_initiated_
• 0x000000e3: resource_not_
• 0x000000e4: worker_invalid
• 0x000000e6: driver_verifier_
• 0x000000e7: invalid_floating_
• 0x000000e8: invalid_cancel_
• 0x000000e9: active_ex_worker_
• 0x000000ea: thread_stuck_
• 0x000000eb: dirty_mapped_
• 0x000000ec: session_has_
• 0x000000ed: unmountable_
• 0x000000ef: critical_process_
• 0x000000f1: scsi_verifier_
• 0x000000f3: disorderly_shutdown
• 0x000000f4: critical_object_
• 0x000000f5: fltmgr_file_
• 0x000000f6: pci_verifier_
• 0x000000f7: driver_overran_
• 0x000000f8: ramdisk_boot_
• 0x000000f9: driver_returned_
• 0x000000fa: http_driver_
• 0x000000fc: attempted_execute_
• 0x000000fd: dirty_nowrite_
• 0x000000fe: bugcode_usb_
• 0x000000ff: reserve_queue_
• 0x00000100: loader_block_
• 0x00000101: clock_watchdog_
• 0x00000103: mup_file_system
• 0x00000104: agp_invalid_
• 0x00000105: agp_gart_corruption
• 0x00000106: agp_illegally_
• 0x00000108: third_party_
• 0x00000109: critical_structure_
• 0x0000010a: app_tagging_
• 0x0000010c: fsrtl_extra_
• 0x0000010d: wdf_violation
• 0x0000010e: video_memory_
• 0x0000010f: resource_manager_
• 0x00000111: recursive_nmi
• 0x00000112: msrpc_state_
• 0x00000113: video_dxgkrnl_
• 0x00000114: video_shadow_
• 0x00000115: agp_internal
• 0x00000116: video_tdr_error
• 0x00000117: video_tdr_timeout_
• 0x00000119: video_scheduler_
• 0x0000011a: em_initialization_
• 0x0000011b: driver_returned_
• 0x0000011c: attempted_write_
• 0x0000011d: event_tracing_
• 0x00000001: apc_index_mismatch
• 0x00000002: device_queue_
• 0x00000003: invalid_affinity_
• 0x00000004: invalid_data_
• 0x00000005: invalid_process_
• 0x00000006: invalid_process_
• 0x00000007: invalid_software_
• 0x00000008: irql_not_dispatch_
• 0x00000009: irql_not_greater_
• 0x0000000a: irql_not_less_
• 0x0000000b: no_exception_
• 0x0000000c: maximum_wait_
• 0x0000000d: mutex_level_
• 0x0000000e: no_user_mode_
• 0x0000000f: spin_lock_already_
• 0x00000010: spin_lock_not_
• 0x00000011: thread_not_mutex_
• 0x00000012: trap_cause_unknown
• 0x00000013: empty_thread_
• 0x00000014: create_delete_
If you have any of these errors, or want to read more about what they mean, you'll want to check out the article published here:
