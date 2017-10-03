News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MAXX IDOL Enters Knockout Round At Citymax Hotel Al Barsha
Maxx Idol, the hugely popular signing competition running at the MAXX Music Bar at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha
Shibu Baby, General Manager from Citymax Hotel, said, "Maxx Idol is a platform for amateurs and professionals to showcase their singing skills. Our objective with this initiative is to support the community and nurture local talent by giving them an opportunity to grow and become the next big social stars."
The auditions and elimination round process for Max Idol will be conducted by renowned judges in town. Twenty shortlisted participants will compete in the quarter finals that will held on 25th November. Out of these only 12 people will enter the semifinal round on 2nd December.
Six final contestants will battle out in the Grand Finale at MAXX Music Bar wcj on 16th December 2017. The winners on the day will walk away with fabulous cash prizes of AED 20,000 for the first spot, AED 10,000 for the second place, AED 5000 for the third rank followed by cash rewards of AED 2000 for the three other finalists. In addition, all participants will get to enjoy 20% off on food and beverage.
The show is open for all guests of Maxx Idol so don't miss this musical extravaganza:
• 4th October – 18th November: Every Saturday, Knockout Rounds
• 25th November: Quarter Final
• 2nd December: Semifinal
• 16th December: Grand Finale
For more information call 050 100 7046
HAPPY HOUR MAXX AL BARSHA
Maxx Music Bar will offer its amazing happy hour for all guests during Maxx Idol every Saturday from 6:00pm - 10:00pm with beverage prices starting from AED 15 and 35% discount on Food!
Follow us on
• @maxxmusicbar
• @maxxmusicbardxb
About Citymax Hotel Al Barsha
Situated next to the Mall of the Emirates, and close to Dubai Metro, Media City and the beautiful Jumeirah Beach, Citymax Hotel Al Barsha attracts a mix of both business and leisure travellers to its 376 rooms. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi throughout and has two bars; Maxx Music Bar & Grill and The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill as well as a Lavazza coffee shop and a City Cafe.
For more information about the hotel visit: www.citymaxhotels.com
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971 50 697 5146
pressrelease@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse