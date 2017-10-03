MAXX IDOL Enters Knockout Round At Citymax Hotel Al Barsha

Maxx Idol, the hugely popular signing competition running at the MAXX Music Bar at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha

-- Maxx Idol, the hugely popular signing competition running at the MAXX Music Bar at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha has now entered the knockout round that will be held every Saturday from 7th October to 18th November. The registrations for the contest ended on 30th September with over 75 contestants qualifying for the competition.Shibu Baby, General Manager from Citymax Hotel, said, "Maxx Idol is a platform for amateurs and professionals to showcase their singing skills. Our objective with this initiative is to support the community and nurture local talent by giving them an opportunity to grow and become the next big social stars."The auditions and elimination round process for Max Idol will be conducted by renowned judges in town. Twenty shortlisted participants will compete in the quarter finals that will held on 25th November. Out of these only 12 people will enter the semifinal round on 2nd December.Six final contestants will battle out in the Grand Finale at MAXX Music Bar wcj on 16th December 2017. The winners on the day will walk away with fabulous cash prizes of AED 20,000 for the first spot, AED 10,000 for the second place, AED 5000 for the third rank followed by cash rewards of AED 2000 for the three other finalists. In addition, all participants will get to enjoy 20% off on food and beverage.The show is open for all guests of Maxx Idol so don't miss this musical extravaganza:• 4th October – 18th November: Every Saturday, Knockout Rounds• 25th November: Quarter Final• 2nd December: Semifinal• 16th December: Grand FinaleFor more information call 050 100 7046HAPPY HOUR MAXX AL BARSHAMaxx Music Bar will offer its amazing happy hour for all guests during Maxx Idol every Saturday from 6:00pm - 10:00pm with beverage prices starting from AED 15 and 35% discount on Food!Follow us onFacebook• @maxxmusicbarInstagram• @maxxmusicbardxbAbout Citymax Hotel Al BarshaSituated next to the Mall of the Emirates, and close to Dubai Metro, Media City and the beautiful Jumeirah Beach, Citymax Hotel Al Barsha attracts a mix of both business and leisure travellers to its 376 rooms. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi throughout and has two bars; Maxx Music Bar & Grill and The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill as well as a Lavazza coffee shop and a City Cafe.For more information about the hotel visit: www.citymaxhotels.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com