Halloween Night At Maxx Music Bar In Citymax Hotel Al Barsha
Get your Halloween costumes ready. With the nights drawing in, the scariest event is on the way.
Dress to scare in the grizzliest costume as you freak out with the ghouls and goblins to drink a pint of blood with your date. In true Halloween spirit, the atmosphere will be filled with squeals of delight and shrieks of fear. The winner of the best costume will be announced on 31st October.
HALLOWEEN NIGHT @ MAXX
Drink a pint of blood with your date
Package @ AED 199 with 8 drinks and a platter
Venue: MAXX Music Bar at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha
Date: 21st to 31st October, 2017
Time: From 9.00pm to 11.00pm
For more information call 050 100 7046
About Citymax Hotel Al Barsha
Situated next to the Mall of the Emirates, and close to Dubai Metro, Media City and wcj the beautiful Jumeirah Beach, Citymax Hotel Al Barsha attracts a mix of both business and leisure travellers to its 376 rooms. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi throughout and has two bars; Maxx Music Bar & Grill and The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill as well as a Lavazza coffee shop and a City Cafe.
For more information about the hotel visit: www.citymaxhotels.com
