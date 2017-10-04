 
Marlon Samuda, Jamaican Actor & Writer, To Screen New Film "Immigrant Brothers"

WEST ORANGE, N.J. - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Marlon Samuda heads to New Jersey for the 10th annual Atlantic City Cinefest Downbeach Film Festival for the world premiere of his film short Immigrant Brothers.  Samuda wrote the film and stars as one of the three lead characters. Slated to be shown Sunday, October 15th, 11 AM at the Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, Immigrant Brothers tells the story of three homeless, illegal immigrants struggling to survive on the streets of Los Angeles, CA. They are not related by blood, but by adversity and circumstance. The film is directed by award-winning Brazilian-American director, Nicholas Cunha, and produced by Samuda, Cunha, Nicole Fahel, Valeria Silva and Paula Soveral.

Atlantic City Cinefest is an independent film festival based in Atlantic City, New Jersey which promotes new films, as well as filmmakers and actors, in an effort to celebrate the art form of moviemaking. The Cinefest is "rooted in the celebration of independent and studio film, and the creation of a forum where local and other independent filmmakers can exhibit their work."

The wcj event also "provides novice and aspiring filmmakers, actors, and others interested in a career in the film business, the opportunity to meet and network with industry professionals in an atmosphere that is conducive to learning and mentoring."  http://atlanticcitycinefest.org/2017-schedule/

Samuda was motivated to write this film when he and his friends went on an impromptu "feed the homeless" mission. "We were coming back from a beach trip and had over 20 sandwiches left.  Instead of the sandwiches becoming leftovers, sharing them with friends or throwing them away, we decided to give them to the homeless of Hollywood. If anyone has walked in Hollywood, you know how many homeless people are there. Even though the story is fiction, the motivation for it is real."

In August, Immigrant Brothers won Best Drama Short Film at the European Cinematography Awards, Warsaw, Poland and was a finalist at the Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Moscow. Immigrant Brothers will also make its Oceania premiere at the Sanctuary Cove International Film Festival in Australia in November.

Samuda is a graduate of the New York Film Academy with a Master of Fine Arts in Acting for Film. He lives in the United Kingdom and is represented by Atwell Artists Management. Samuda will be present in Atlantic City for the world premiere October 15th and the Filmmakers Q&A after the showing.

Regina Waynes Joseph
Caliente Media
