Boonton Arts Pumpkin Illumination 2017

BOONTON, N.J. - Oct. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Boonton Arts invites you to Boonton's 2nd annual Pumpkin Illumination in beautiful Grace Lord Park on Thursday, October 26 at 5:30pm with a rain date set for Monday, October 30, 2017.

Grace Lord Park West Main Street & Essex Street, Boonton, NJ 07005.

Bring your carved pumpkin to light at dusk for an evening of family fun for all ages!

5:30-7:30pm – Bring your carved pumpkin to the gazebo in Grace Lord Park. Enjoy live jazz by The Lintet and an art wcj workshop with the Montclair Art Museum Art Truck.

7pm – Pumpkin Illumination! Lighting of the pumpkins followed by the announcement of the prize winning carved pumpkins.

7:30 pm - Luminary Parade!  Join the parade!  We will march with the band around the park with lighted masks made by local artists and students!

For more information, visit Boonton Arts' website:  https://sites.google.com/site/boontonartscouncil/.

Street parking available.  Contact us for information or accessiblily needs at info@boontonarts.org.  This is a free, all ages event.

Contact
Boonton Arts - Kristy Brucale Jach
862-307-5919
info@boontonarts.org
