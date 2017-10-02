Boonton Arts Pumpkin Illumination 2017

pumpkin illumination

-- Boonton Arts invites you to Boonton's 2nd annual Pumpkin Illumination in beautiful Grace Lord Park on Thursday, October 26 at 5:30pm with a rain date set for Monday, October 30, 2017.Grace Lord Park West Main Street & Essex Street, Boonton, NJ 07005.Bring your carved pumpkin to light at dusk for an evening of family fun for all ages!5:30-7:30pm – Bring your carved pumpkin to the gazebo in Grace Lord Park. Enjoy live jazz by The Lintet and an art wcj workshop with the Montclair Art Museum Art Truck.7pm – Pumpkin Illumination!Lighting of the pumpkins followed by the announcement of the prize winning carved pumpkins.7:30 pm - Luminary Parade! Join the parade! We will march with the band around the park with lighted masks made by local artists and students!For more information, visit Boonton Arts' website: https://sites.google.com/site/boontonartscouncil/Street parking available. Contact us for information or accessiblily needs at info@boontonarts.org. This is a free, all ages event.