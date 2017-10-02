News By Tag
Boonton Arts Pumpkin Illumination 2017
Grace Lord Park West Main Street & Essex Street, Boonton, NJ 07005.
Bring your carved pumpkin to light at dusk for an evening of family fun for all ages!
5:30-7:30pm – Bring your carved pumpkin to the gazebo in Grace Lord Park. Enjoy live jazz by The Lintet and an art wcj workshop with the Montclair Art Museum Art Truck.
7pm – Pumpkin Illumination!
7:30 pm - Luminary Parade! Join the parade! We will march with the band around the park with lighted masks made by local artists and students!
For more information, visit Boonton Arts' website: https://
Street parking available. Contact us for information or accessiblily needs at info@boontonarts.org. This is a free, all ages event.
Contact
Boonton Arts - Kristy Brucale Jach
862-307-5919
info@boontonarts.org
