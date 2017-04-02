News By Tag
Jazz Vocalist Extraordinaire SARAH PARTRIDGE Appears LIVE on GingerNewYork TV Show, NYC
Sarah Partridge's Grammy Nominated New CD "Bright Lights & Promises" Pays Tribute to Janis Ian. Guest Hosts Ron Aprea & Angela DeNiro will Discuss her Career on the Next GNY Show at MNN TV Studios, Friday Oct 13th, 2pm, Spectrum Ch. 34 & 1995.
Relocating to Los Angeles in 1984, she worked steadily in film and television and carved out a niche doing voice-overs (often portraying cartoon superheroes)
"It was a fluke," she says. "But as an actress I loved to sing. I was just never a Broadway belter. My dad was a huge fan of female vocalists and I grew up knowing the artists and the songs, but I never considered that I would do this professionally. I didn't go to music school or take vocal classes. But there was that moment singing "Summertime"
She spent years honing her technique in Los Angeles and New York City, where she moved in 1994, and instantly bonded with trumpet legend Doc Cheatham, "the first musician I played with in New York." Attending one of his regular Sunday brunch performance's at Sweet Basil, her husband convinced pianist Chuck Folds to let Partridge sit in. Her version of "Every Day I Have the Blues" went over well and Cheatham told her "You can come anytime you want," Partridge recalls. "After that, I sat in regularly and we did some gigs together. I learned so much from him musically, just seeing the obsessive dedication he had. He was a real inspiration."
Partridge released her debut "I'll Be Easy to Find" in 1998, a widely acclaimed album ("She's a pleasure to hear in any emotional guise, whether one of regret or exaltation"—Billboard) featuring veteran jazz greats like Frank Wess, Bucky Pizzarelli, and Gene Bertoncini. She has grown exponentially with each new recording: "Blame It on My Youth", 2004; "You Are There, Songs for My Father", 2006; "Perspective"
Ron Aprea: composer, arranger, producer, saxophonist, clarinetist, and flutist, has performed with Woody Herman, Les Elgart, Tito Puente, Frank Foster, Buddy Morrow, Billy May, Charlie Persip, Nat Adderley, Lionel Hampton, and Louis Armstrong, among many others. In 1974, Ron Aprea recorded with John Lennon and Elton John on the album entitled, Walls and Bridges. The all-star horn section included Howard Johnson, Frank Vicari, and Steve Madeo.
Angela DeNiro: is a native New Yorker, earned her degree in Music, and is a composer and arranger, as well as vocalist. In addition to Angela's jazz singing and scatting abilities, she has also done extensive studio work, with various jingles to her credit. She is currently performing in New York jazz clubs with saxophonist Ron Aprea. Their quintet features Angela scatting along with the alto saxophone, performing the music of jazz greats Charlie Parker, Thelonius Monk, and Duke Ellington, as well as such classic composers as Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Tad Dameron, and Michel LeGrand. She also has a thriving voiceover business, which keeps her very busy these days!
Angela DeNiro and her husband, Ron Aprea, co-hosted a weekly jazz radio show on WSHR, 91.9 FM, New York, for two years. Their show, Rush-Hour Rendezvous, featured the music of jazz greats old and new, as well as interesting conversations and interviews with legendary jazz artists.
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
