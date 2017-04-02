Jazz Vocalist Extraordinaire SARAH PARTRIDGE Appears LIVE on GingerNewYork TV Show, NYC

Sarah Partridge's Grammy Nominated New CD "Bright Lights & Promises" Pays Tribute to Janis Ian. Guest Hosts Ron Aprea & Angela DeNiro will Discuss her Career on the Next GNY Show at MNN TV Studios, Friday Oct 13th, 2pm, Spectrum Ch. 34 & 1995.