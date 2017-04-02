 
News By Tag
* Sarah Partridge Jazz
* Ron Aprea
* Angela DeNiro
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432

Jazz Vocalist Extraordinaire SARAH PARTRIDGE Appears LIVE on GingerNewYork TV Show, NYC

Sarah Partridge's Grammy Nominated New CD "Bright Lights & Promises" Pays Tribute to Janis Ian. Guest Hosts Ron Aprea & Angela DeNiro will Discuss her Career on the Next GNY Show at MNN TV Studios, Friday Oct 13th, 2pm, Spectrum Ch. 34 & 1995.
 
 
Vocalist Sarah Partridge
Vocalist Sarah Partridge
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sarah Partridge Jazz
Ron Aprea
Angela DeNiro

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Features

NEW YORK - Oct. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Sarah Partridge: grew up in Boston and Birmingham, Alabama, listening to jazz vocalists around the house, soaking up her father's albums of Ella Fitzgerald, Chris Connor, Dakota Staton, Irene Kral, and Sarah Vaughan. But she was drawn to acting, and ended up majoring in theater at Northwestern University. After graduating in 1982, she worked around Chicago, and landed her first feature role in Tom Cruise's star-making 1983 hit Risky Business.

Relocating to Los Angeles in 1984, she worked steadily in film and television and carved out a niche doing voice-overs (often portraying cartoon superheroes). Out with friends one night at the Improv, she accepted their dare to take a turn at karaoke and delivered a stunning rendition of "Summertime." The impromptu performance caught the ear of a booker, who promptly hired her to sing in a concert with the top tier of L.A. jazz musicians. It was a successful gig that rekindled a long-buried dream.

"It was a fluke," she says. "But as an actress I loved to sing. I was just never a Broadway belter. My dad was a huge fan of female vocalists and I grew up knowing the artists and the songs, but I never considered that I would do this professionally. I didn't go to music school or take vocal classes. But there was that moment singing "Summertime" when my friends looked at me afterwards, and said, how do you know how to do that?"

She spent years honing her technique in Los Angeles and New York City, where she moved in 1994, and instantly bonded with trumpet legend Doc Cheatham, "the first musician I played with in New York." Attending one of his regular Sunday brunch performance's at Sweet Basil, her husband convinced pianist Chuck Folds to let Partridge sit in. Her version of "Every Day I Have the Blues" went over well and Cheatham told her "You can come anytime you want," Partridge recalls. "After that, I sat in regularly and we did some gigs together. I learned so much from him musically, just seeing the obsessive dedication he had. He was a real inspiration."

Partridge released her debut "I'll Be Easy to Find" in 1998, a widely acclaimed album ("She's a pleasure to hear in any emotional guise, whether one of regret or exaltation"—Billboard) featuring veteran jazz greats like Frank Wess, Bucky Pizzarelli, and Gene Bertoncini. She has grown exponentially with each new recording: "Blame It on My Youth", 2004; "You Are There, Songs for My Father", 2006; "Perspective", 2010; and the long-awaited "I Never Thought I'd Be Here", 2015 ("Ms. Partridge consistently stretches both herself and the music. It would not be surprising if a few of her songs became standards in the future"). And now "Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian" captures an artist fully in command of her craft. Surrounded by an enviably sympathetic cast of collaborators, Partridge has expanded the possibilities for fellow vocalists, bringing the work of an American wcj original firmly into the jazz fold. http://sarahpartridge.com/

Selected Media:
https://www.broadwayworld.com/bwwmusic/article/Sarah-Part...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-FJi79Yjrg



Ron Aprea: composer, arranger, producer, saxophonist, clarinetist, and flutist, has performed with Woody Herman, Les Elgart, Tito Puente, Frank Foster, Buddy Morrow, Billy May, Charlie Persip, Nat Adderley, Lionel Hampton, and Louis Armstrong, among many others. In 1974, Ron Aprea recorded with John Lennon and Elton John on the album entitled, Walls and Bridges. The all-star horn section included Howard Johnson, Frank Vicari, and Steve Madeo.

Angela DeNiro: is a native New Yorker, earned her degree in Music, and is a composer and arranger, as well as vocalist. In addition to Angela's jazz singing and scatting abilities, she has also done extensive studio work, with various jingles to her credit. She is currently performing in New York jazz clubs with saxophonist Ron Aprea. Their quintet features Angela scatting along with the alto saxophone, performing the music of jazz greats Charlie Parker, Thelonius Monk, and Duke Ellington, as well as such classic composers as Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Tad Dameron, and Michel LeGrand. She also has a thriving voiceover business, which keeps her very busy these days!

Angela DeNiro and her husband, Ron Aprea, co-hosted a weekly jazz radio show on WSHR, 91.9 FM, New York, for two years. Their show, Rush-Hour Rendezvous, featured the music of jazz greats old and new, as well as interesting conversations and interviews with legendary jazz artists.

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Sarah Partridge Jazz, Ron Aprea, Angela DeNiro
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GingerNewYork TV Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share