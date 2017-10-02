News By Tag
Charcroft receives President's Award from Ohmite
Award recognises above-average sales and increased product support
"This award recognises a growth in sales which is above market trends as well as increased product support and sales effort," explains Peter Craik, International Sales Director – EMEA for Ohmite. "With its focus on harsh and high-end applications, Charcroft provides our customers with the option of partnering with a specialist, UK-focussed distributor."
Charcroft Director, Debbie Rowland, adds, "Ohmite's product range supports the high-current, high-voltage and high-energy applications in which so many of our customers work. The close communication, collaboration and cooperation between Ohmite and Charcroft are important in wcj ensuring that we can provide a supportive and effective supply chain."
In addition to specialist heat-sinks which allow up to three TO-220, TO-240 or TO-264 packages to be clipped into a single mount, Ohmite's product range offers variable voltage controls and precision resistors.
Ohmite and Charcroft share extensive expertise and a long-term focus on providing specialist support to OEM and CEM customers in the mil-aero, medical, oil & gas, rail, security and space industries as well as in the test and measurement and industrial sectors. www.charcroft.com
Charcroft Electronics
***@charcroft.com
