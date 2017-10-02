News By Tag
Zenius Corporation Addresses Impact of the Trump Administration on Federal Grants Management
Federal agencies need to consider the implications of the decrease in government grants in Trump administration.
The President and his senior staff's intention to decrease the size of the Federal government will result in a reduction in the federal workforce and the federal grant programs that have existed for years. This sudden drop will increase challenges for the Program Offices who already work with understaffed teams. To cope with this "do more with less" philosophy, it is imperative for Program Offices to explore the opportunities of investing in new applications, tools, and vendors that truly understand the federal grant-making space. According to the white paper, there is plenty of assistance to be provided by small, medium and large businesses that specialize in this line of business, Zenius Corporation being one of them.
According to Prasanna Amitabh, CEO, Zenius Corporation, "Grants Management is our core focus area. We support the entire Information Systems Life Cycle, including specialized needs such as IV&V and PMO services. We have developed a methodology called Grants Management Maturity Index (GMMITM) built specifically for assessing the maturity level of an organization's grants management line of business. We have also wcj developed a purpose-built lean Grants Management System called GrantsForceTM that is tied to grants lifecycle at all levels."
To read the whitepaper in full, please go to http://www.zeniuscorp.com/
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius represents extensive expertise in developing and providing Grants Management systems and solutions, IT Assessment and Optimization systems and services, Financial Management systems and consulting, and Higher Education domain support and expertise. Our consultants design and manage complex information technology programs, award-winning grants management systems, and tailored e-Business solutions to reduce service costs and lower operating expenses while maximizing system efficiency. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm, whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate and deliver top value to our customers. For more information, go to www.zeniuscorp.com.
