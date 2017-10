Zenius Corporation Addresses Impact of the Trump Administration on Federal Grants Management

Federal agencies need to consider the implications of the decrease in government grants in Trump administration.

Zenius Corporation

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Zenius

• Grants

• Trump Industry:

• Government Location:

• Leesburg - Virginia - US Subject:

• Reports

Contact

Media Contact: Shaili Priya, Communications Lead

Email: spriya@zeniuscorp.com Mobile: (703)5933471

***@zeniuscorp.com Media Contact: Shaili Priya, Communications LeadEmail: spriya@zeniuscorp.com Mobile: (703)5933471

End

--has released a white paper that offers assistance on how the proposed changes in the federal government's grant-making philosophy and practices will impact entities with federal grants practices and expertise. This insightful document also offers recommendations for agencies and other entities on ways to prepare themselves in these changing grants landscape.The President and his senior staff's intention to decrease the size of the Federal government will result in a reduction in the federal workforce and the federal grant programs that have existed for years. This sudden drop will increase challenges for the Program Offices who already work with understaffed teams. To cope with this "do more with less" philosophy, it is imperative for Program Offices to explore the opportunities of investing in new applications, tools, and vendors that truly understand the federal grant-making space. According to the white paper, there is plenty of assistance to be provided by small, medium and large businesses that specialize in this line of business, Zenius Corporation being one of them.According to Prasanna Amitabh, CEO, Zenius Corporation,To read the whitepaper in full, please go to http://www.zeniuscorp.com/ whitepapers.html Zenius represents extensive expertise in developing and providing Grants Management systems and solutions, IT Assessment and Optimization systems and services, Financial Management systems and consulting, and Higher Education domain support and expertise. Our consultants design and manage complex information technology programs, award-winning grants management systems, and tailored e-Business solutions to reduce service costs and lower operating expenses while maximizing system efficiency. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm, whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate and deliver top value to our customers. For more information, go to www.zeniuscorp.com.