News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Marketers India Launched Content Writing Services for IT Companies
Digital Marketers India announced to offer technical, non-technical and marketing content writing services to IT companies in India and foreign countries to satisfy this basic vital requirement of the content with quality.
"IT companies need a lot of content because they need to add the marketing web pages to showcase their services and expertise; the case studies, whitepapers and portfolio to highlight their work strength and if they are also taking benefit of digital marketing which they must, then, it adds the requirement of a lot of content to support digital marketing activities. We will help these IT companies in India and abroad with our expertise in content writing as we have experienced content writing experts who have been writing for different IT verticals and technologies for years.", Ash Vyas, Director, Digital wcj Marketers India.
She addressed the question of a media member which asked to clarify "why should an IT company take content writing service from Digital Marketers India?" The answer is recited below
1. We have expert content writing team with a complete awareness and expertise of SEO standards and SEO based writing so the IT companies can gain the maximum return on their investment.
2. We have been providing content writing services to different countries so we know the content tone and voice requirement according to different companies.
3. We can provide both, technical and non-technical content with quality.
4. The client needs to pay only for the content written and delivered. They don't need to pay for the time spent on research which is the case while they hire a content writer on their premises. Furthermore, they save a lot of time and money for managing an in-house resource. So taking our service will help them to save money.
5.The most important thing is reliability and commitment. It is extremely difficult to hunt and recruit a good content writer for an IT company and an even more difficult job is to retain them as content writers change jobs frequently. This waste lot of time and resources spent over the hired writer in training period and talent hunting. While the IT companies take content writing services from a content writing service provider company, they don't need to worry about these issues. It is a reliable and long-term solution.
She further added, "There are companies who have concerns that they need to communicate with the writer to discuss content requirement and other creative things. This can be done using communication mediums as well. In this digital world, there is no dependency remain on face to face meetings to communicate an idea or requirement. Also, this happens only in the initial phase while the content writing resource is understanding the taste and expectation of the client company, then, things get into an autopilot mode and believe me experienced writers save a lot of time."
To know more about the launched content writing service and other details related to it, please visit: http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Contact
Digital Marketers India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse