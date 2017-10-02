News By Tag
Snuggle-Pedic's Shredded Bamboo Foam Pillow has been ranked as Top Body Pillow by Ranky10
While Snuggle-Pedic snug-bod Body Pillow conforms to the body for proper orthopedic support, the fluffy, yet resilient mixed combination of foam used in the pillow will adjust to each position you sleep in.
As a testament to the success of the business, Ranky10 have recognized Snuggle-Pedic as one of the most renown company in Body Pillow category, with industry leading wcj products that stand out amongst the competition.
Ranky10 regularly on the hunt for exceptional companies that rank within the top 10 in certain categories to list them and spread the good news. Their efforts have managed to place at number 1 and earned a place on Ranky10 list for Body Pillow.
Snuggle-Pedic is a subsidiary of the prestigious online health products company, Relief-Mart, Inc. All of Snuggle-Pedic products and support products are developed under the watchful eye of Dr. Rick Swartzburg, D.C., author of the #1 Back Pain Site and Memory Foam Mattress.org. As the Vice President of product development for the Relief-Mart corporation, he has put forth his nearly 20 years of experience to help produce the best quality relief and support products available today.
