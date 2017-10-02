News By Tag
Yaffa Beauty by Rica Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Event Sunday, October 29 in Norwalk, CT
Into The Pink: A Halloween Soirée Celebrating Hope to be held at Pinot's Palette at The Waypointe
Supporters include Yaffa Beauty by Rica, Pinot's Palette - Metro, Manic Panic, the Manipura Dance Collective, Doorbell Salons, and many, many more!
Rica Mendes, owner of Yaffa Beauty by Rica, is a breast cancer survivor as well as a LIVESTRONG Leader, raising funds and awareness for cancer for almost 10 years. Prior to her own diagnosis, Mendes fundraised for LIVESTRONG, as inspired by family members and friends that had fought cancer. After she was diagnosed, Mendes says, "I was inspired by Lance Armstrong's message from his doctor of the 'Obligation of the Cure.' It's the notion that once you have made it through treatment, wcj and are a survivor, that you owe it to others fighting cancer, and their loved ones, to do what you can to make it better. So, whether it be by fundraising, speaking, educating, or advocating, I do what I can how I can to make life better for cancer survivors."
Entertainment for the evening will include bellydancers from the Manipura Dance Collective, hair and makeup models prepared by local hairstylists and makeup artists, including artists from Manic Panic, walking a runway, a silent auction and raffle, and more surprises.
$36 Tickets Available at http://tiny.cc/
Anyone interested in volunteering as an entertainer, hairstylist, makeup artist or model, or in donating an item to the raffle, silent auction or swag bags, please contact Yaffa Beauty by Rica directly at 203-842-8388 or yaffabeautybyrica@
Yaffa Beauty by Rica is a 5-star rated hair, makeup and nail salon studio in Norwalk, CT. The word "Yaffa," יפה, means "Beautiful,"
So you get double the beauty experience here - on the inside and on the outside. And, if you are a Duran Duran fan, like Rica Mendes, our owner, the wordplay is a fun homage to her favorite band of all time.
Rica, a member of The Unicorn Tribe, has been recognized nationally as a color disruptor, an artist, and a VISIONARY. You're not only in good hands, you're in EXCEPTIONAL hands, with a colorist who is REINVENTING THE INDUSTRY.
Rica is available for interview by request. Please contact her at 203-842-8388
Rica Mendes, Owner of Yaffa Beauty by Rica
***@gmail.com
