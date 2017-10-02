 
October 2017





Over 1,200 Guests Attended the First Ever Le Dîner en Blanc Event in Long Island

 
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The first edition of Le Dîner en Blanc–Long Island attracted over 1,200 cultural enthusiasts tonight at NYIT de Seversky Mansion. The epicurean event has become world-famous for the spectacular visuals of its guests all dressed in white who gather at secret locations until the very last minute. Tonight was no exception!

Created in Paris nearly 30 years ago, this global phenomenon has taken over more than 70 cities around the world such as New York, Miami, Sydney, Los Angeles, Singapore, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Montreal, Tokyo and Abidjan.  Over 100,000 foodies and cultural enthusiasts around the world have already embrace this unique event. As stated very eloquently by the New York Times: "There are picnics and there are Picnics". This très chic picnic is equal parts mystery tour, wcj pop-up feast and je ne sais quoi! While the technology behind the event may has changed over the years, the principles fueling this fantastic event have not: guests continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city's most beautiful locations.

Le Dîner en Blanc–Long Island gratefully acknowledges Audi of Lynbrook and Resorts World Casino as official local partners of the inaugural edition of Le Dîner en Blanc in Long Island.

Diner en Blanc Long Island Collaborators

The Garden City Hotel

Discover Long Island

Lord & Taylor Manhasset

Vera Moore Cosmetics

Long Island Press

Nassau Museum of Art

Bethpage Polo Park

Sydney Sweets

90.3 FM – WHPC

For questions or more information, please email
city@dinerenblanc.com.
