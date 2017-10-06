 
News By Tag
* Hannah Bobinger
* Honey River
* Nashville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432

HONEY RIVER premieres new video featuring Miss Nashville 2017

Hannah Bobinger joins this Americana-Country band for a wild ride under their "Honey Moon"
 
 
Honey River's Matt Cermanski & Joey Sykes. Photo: Song Seven Photography
Honey River's Matt Cermanski & Joey Sykes. Photo: Song Seven Photography
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hannah Bobinger
* Honey River
* Nashville

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Nashville - Tennessee - US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern California-based band, Honey River have released their latest video for "Honey Moon", featuring lead vocalist/guitarist Matt Cermanski (from 'The Voice') and guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Joey Sykes.

Shot on location in Nashville, Tennessee by videographer Scot Sax, they take Miss Nashville 2017, Hannah Bobinger for a wild ride underneath that 'golden honey moon', which is set to the beat of a catchy Americana-Country hit you could easily imagine yourself driving to on a dirt road on the way to see your high school sweetheart.

The video premiere's timing comes on the heels of an impromptu video Cermanski & Sykes shot on Thursday, October 5, 2017 in the parking lot of the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, where their performance that night was canceled unexpectedly due to 'unforeseen circumstances' at the venue. The band chose to visit the iconic club and play an acoustic version of "Honey Moon", which drew a large crowd and caught the attention of not only the cafe, but other news outlets as well.

Within 24 hours, wcj their video garnered over 7,400 views and was shared on social media by venues, new fans and media outlets, including catching the attention of RJ Curtis and Monta Vaden at All Access Music Group (https://www.allaccess.com/country/artist-info/q/id/11316/...).

While Nashvillians were unable to attend Honey River's concert last night, fans will have more chances to see them live when they play back-to-back shows on Thursday. November 30th at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA and on Friday, December 1st at The Cave in Big Bear Lake, CA. Honey River will be opening for Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles at both shows. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.honeyrivermusic.com.

To view the premiere "Honey Moon", please visit their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIC7GetGP8Y or view below.



Contact
Jenn Mitchell
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Hannah Bobinger, Honey River, Nashville
Industry:Music
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 06, 2017
Honey River News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share