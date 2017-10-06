News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HONEY RIVER premieres new video featuring Miss Nashville 2017
Hannah Bobinger joins this Americana-Country band for a wild ride under their "Honey Moon"
Shot on location in Nashville, Tennessee by videographer Scot Sax, they take Miss Nashville 2017, Hannah Bobinger for a wild ride underneath that 'golden honey moon', which is set to the beat of a catchy Americana-Country hit you could easily imagine yourself driving to on a dirt road on the way to see your high school sweetheart.
The video premiere's timing comes on the heels of an impromptu video Cermanski & Sykes shot on Thursday, October 5, 2017 in the parking lot of the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, where their performance that night was canceled unexpectedly due to 'unforeseen circumstances' at the venue. The band chose to visit the iconic club and play an acoustic version of "Honey Moon", which drew a large crowd and caught the attention of not only the cafe, but other news outlets as well.
Within 24 hours, wcj their video garnered over 7,400 views and was shared on social media by venues, new fans and media outlets, including catching the attention of RJ Curtis and Monta Vaden at All Access Music Group (https://www.allaccess.com/
While Nashvillians were unable to attend Honey River's concert last night, fans will have more chances to see them live when they play back-to-back shows on Thursday. November 30th at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA and on Friday, December 1st at The Cave in Big Bear Lake, CA. Honey River will be opening for Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles at both shows. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.honeyrivermusic.com.
To view the premiere "Honey Moon", please visit their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Jenn Mitchell
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 06, 2017