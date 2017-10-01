News By Tag
An Intimate Evening with Sarah McLachlan
The Owen Hart Foundation is very pleased to announce, "An Intimate Evening with Sarah McLachlan" at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
"In celebration of Canada's 150th Birthday the Owen Hart Foundation is highlighting outstanding Canadian talent by presenting Award Winning musician Sarah McLachlan. Sarah McLachlan rose to superstar status in the 1990s as an exceptional singer/songwriter whose mezzo-soprano vocal range set her apart, with a number of her emotional ballads included in several Hollywood movie sound tracks. Sarah McLachlan is not only a brilliant singer/songwriter, she is also a philanthropist and activist, starting the Lilith Fair in 1996, an all-female music festival designed to promote female artists. Incidentally Sarah McLachlan will be the first ever female performer hosted by The Owen Hart Foundation.This year the Owen Hart Foundation celebrates its 18th anniversary by proudly displaying our patriotism in hosting Canada's own amazing Sarah McLachlan at the Jubilee Auditorium. Her beautiful voice and admirable personal values have positively impacted our country in so many ways, including her recent performance at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto, founded and attended by the highly esteemed Prince Harry" stated Dr. Martha Hart; founder and director of The Owen Hart Foundation.
Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. wcj She has received three Grammy Awards and twelve Juno Awards over her career and was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
McLachlan's latest release, for which she also received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year, is the 2016 Christmas album Wonderland. Wonderland contains fresh and inspired interpretations of 13 traditional and contemporary holiday classics.
ADDITION: This Year the Owen Hart Foundation Is Again Introducing a Celebrity Online Auction with Over $40,000.00 in Prizes at www.hartauction.com
This unique auction has been designed to raise additional funds for The Owen Hart Foundation and allows Calgarians to rally around this local charity. Many unique packages have been designed with all individuals' tastes in mind including several Sports Packages, Art Packages, Pamper Yourself Packages, Family Packages, Tech Packages, Fun Night Out Packages, a VIP Package, and a Travel Package. "We are thrilled to have so many businesses donate to our online auction. As a result, we have the most amazing items for people to bid on including a CHANCE OF A LIFE TIME TRIP AND TICKETS TO THE SUPER BOWL 2018 IN MINNEAPOLIS MINNSOTA, VIP tickets and meet and greet with Sarah McLachlan, flights anywhere WESTJET travels, exclusive art and sports memorabilia, and much more. Our goal is to be able to raise much needed additional funds through this charity auction and I encourage all Calgarians to get bidding," stated Martha Hart. Bidding is open now and the closing dates vary.
The Owen Hart Foundation at the Calgary Foundation has proudly grown into a staple charity within the Calgary community while serving as an incredible celebration of Owen Harts' life. For almost two decades, The Owen Hart Foundation's annual event has helped raise much needed funds for education, affordable housing, and foreign aid to vulnerable individuals. During this time, The Owen Hart Foundation has presented legendary performers such as Robin Williams with David Steinberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Seth Meyers, Elvis Costello, Dane Cook, Russell Brand, Paul Anka, Neil Sedaka, Bob Newhart, Howie Mandel, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, and others.
Tickets to "An Intimate Evening with Sarah McLachlan" in support of The Owen Hart Foundation at the Calgary Foundation, go on sale to the public on Saturday, October 07th at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster 1-855-985-5000
