AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with Tigercandy Arts
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Tigercandy Arts.
Many educators and child development experts the world over are concerned about averse effects of the 10 hours a day on average that children spend plugged into and focused on electronic devices of one sort or another. But the visual artists and educators who founded Tigercandy Arts Inc. and authored The Ultimate Sock Puppet Book have an answer and their philosophy is simple: Unplug…
Stick Puppet Party!® is an easy-to-use, kid powered, creatively multi-dimensional, puppet-making activity. When making Stick Puppet Party!® puppets, one faces an endless choice of creative options. Every puppet made with Stick Puppet Party!® is a one-of-a-kind, handmade original, the completion of which, leaves kids with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Stick Puppet Party!® works on three separate creative levels: Visual Arts, Creative Story Telling and Performance. It is fun and mentally stimulating for all ages and engages all attention spans. Stick Puppet Party!® provides just enough structure to ensure everyone can make a puppet that looks terrific for their age and skill level, yet it is creatively "open" enough so that every puppet will be a new, unique creation made as simply or elaborately as the artist is moved to do. Best of all, no two puppets will ever look the same. Parents love that Stick Puppet Party!® is a wholesome, made in the USA, battery-free and fully engaging activity that siblings and families can enjoy together. Kids love designing their own unique characters and performing with them.
"We think it's vital that we get back to family members wcj relating to one another again," say Tiger Kandel and Heather Schloss, Founders of Tigercandy Arts. "If, thanks to this advertising campaign through AsSeenOnTV.pro, we can get some families to put down their electronic devices and share a smile, a laugh, a conversation...the world is well on its way to being a better place."
"We're very impressed with what Tigercandy Arts has come up with to entertain, socialize and spur the creativity of children and families everywhere,"
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Tigercandy Arts will be appearing in 30- and 60-second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Tigercandy Arts, please visit www.tigercandyarts.com
