5K Walk & Health Fair to Help Raise Funds for Cancer Care
The 5K Walk traverses the neighborhoods surrounding the hospital from 9 -10AM, and the Health Fair and Fall Festival will be held outside in the hospital's parking lot from 10AM – 1PM. Admission to both events is FREE.
Bridgeview Nursing Home, Fulton Commons Center, Mayfair Care Center and Midway Nursing Home are the event's exclusive co-naming sponsors.
Each walker is being asked to raise at least $100 via the Crowdrise website. High school and college students may be able to fulfill public service requirements by participating in the 5K Walk and fundraising efforts.
This event helps raise vital funds that support our commitment to ensure that residents of the south shore of Nassau County have convenient access to top-notch cancer care," said Dr. Rajiv Datta, medical director of South Nassau's cancer program and chair of its department surgery at South Nassau. "We are grateful for the community's ongoing support, and I encourage everyone to join us to help fight cancer."
"The Health Fair is a great opportunity for families to learn how to stay healthy and get screened for a variety of potential risk factors," said Dr. Adhi Sharma, South Nassau's Chief Medical Officer. "And you can get screened while also enjoying the fun aspects of the festival with your family."
The Health Fair is highlighted by a Health Screening Tent that will provide free screenings for prostate cancer; cardiac risk factors including cholesterol, Body Mass Index (BMI) and blood pressure; asthma; head & neck cancers; sleep assessment; and balance testing.
Proceeds from the 5K Walk will be used to fund essential patient care programs and needs provided by the Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center, including:
· Transportation support between treatment and services
· Housecleaning, child care, elder care to support compliance with patient's treatment plans
· Other expenses related to a patient's cancer diagnosis (support with medication, insurance, physical therapy, etc.)
· Support patients to receive wigs/bras, etc.
· Development and expansion of patient support groups
· Development and distribution of patient education materials
· Development and support for cancer awareness and prevention programs for the community and SNCH staff
· Development of programs to reduce barriers to cancer screening and cancer care
From start to finish, South Nassau's main parking lot will host live entertainment featuring local talent, including the School of Rock in Rockville Centre, martial arts demonstrations by Shaolin Self-Defense Centre in Oceanside, performances from the dancers at Leggz, Ltd. Dance in Rockville Centre and an array of fall-themed carnival games, pumpkin painting and food vendors offering delectable foods and refreshments.
There is no fee for parking or Health Fair admission. Registering wcj to walk and/or create a walking team is free and easy. Just go to www.crowdrise.com/
Designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for outstanding nursing care, South Nassau® Communities Hospital is one of the region's largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,500 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides state-of-the-
In addition to its extensive outpatient specialty centers, South Nassau provides emergency and elective angioplasty, and offers Novalis Tx™ and Gamma Knife® radiosurgery technologies. South Nassau operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County verified by the American College of Surgeons as well as Long Island's only free-standing, 9-1-1 receiving Emergency Department in Long Beach. South Nassau also is a designated Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons, and is an accredited center of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Association and Quality Improvement Program.
In addition, the hospital has been awarded the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval for disease-specific care for hip and knee replacement, heart failure, bariatric surgery, wound care and end-stage renal disease. For more information, visit www.southnassau.org.
