Rachel Vann-King Joins ERA Wilder Realty
Vann-King moved to Greenville to study at Furman University in 1999, and a few years after she graduated with degrees in English and Studio Art. Previous experiences include managing sales relationships for USA TODAY and recruiting for medical start-ups. Vann-King volunteers with the Sans Souci Neighborhood Alliance, promotes diversity and inclusion by helping co-host Salsa at Sunset downtown.
"We are excited to have Rachel join our brokerage. Her passion of helping people and growing her community fit our core values and we look forward to her success wcj and helping her grow her business," said Dan Lang, Broker-in-charge Chapin Office.
"ERA Wilder has been recognized nationally as one of top 300 brokerages in the country, and the Chapin Office has been recognized as both a leader in overall excellence and a leader in community leadership. I am honored to be a part of ERA Wilder's expansion into the Upstate," said Vann-King.
As part of ERA Wilder Realty Chapin, Vann-King will be able to offer homebuyers and sellers a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, programs such as the ERA® Sellers Security® Plan and the ERA® Gold Star Property program as well as robust online marketing programs, extensive listings distribution partners, and related services including mortgage, title and home warranty.
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
