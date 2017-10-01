News By Tag
The CPS Rover: Now Shipping Across the US
e revolutionary ride-on planetary concrete grinder from CPS is coming to a distributor near you! Get the best results with less fatigue and more control with the CPS Rover!
Years of experience in the industry led David Padgett, CEO of Concrete Polishing Solutions, to look for an equipment-based solution to employee exhaustion and labor costs that wouldn't sacrifice the quality of the end product. The Rover was born. Watch The CPS Rover in action by clicking here (https://youtu.be/
"While Remote-Controlled grinders available on the market improve worker exhaustion, the disconnect between operator and grinder can lead to poor end results for the customer, as well as an increased chance of machine damage, because the operator can't 'feel' the performance of the grinder," explains Padgett. "The CPS Rover changes everything."
The American-Made CPS Rover is a zero-turn, propane-fueled or electric (tethered) grinder with a 32" path, perfect for many applications. From the operator's seat, there is clear visibility of all points on the machine. The precise hand-control wcj and cordless operation makes The CPS Rover the ideal machine for jobs big or small. An onboard lift makes for easy tooling changes and transport and the on-board water sprayer allows for easy wet grinding.
Combined with CPS' XACT Floor System tooling and chemicals, available at distributors (http://www.go2cps.com/
About Concrete Polishing Solutions
By developing and manufacturing the best equipment, tooling, chemicals, and polished concrete maintenance supplies on the market, CPS ensures contractors and partners are supported every step of the way. For more information on Concrete Polishing Solutions, our distributors, and support visit http://www.go2cps.com.
Concrete Polishing Solutions
1.877.472.8200
info@go2cps.com
