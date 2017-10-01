 
Industry News





The CPS Rover: Now Shipping Across the US

e revolutionary ride-on planetary concrete grinder from CPS is coming to a distributor near you! Get the best results with less fatigue and more control with the CPS Rover!
 
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Norris,TN – Why walk when you can ride? Concrete Polishing Solutions is proud to offer the newest equipment innovation, now shipping to distributors across the country. CPS Distributors (http://www.go2cps.com/find-a-distributor.html) are now fulfilling orders for The CPS Rover (http://www.go2cps.com/equipment/grinders/the-cps-rover.html), in propane or electric, ride-on concrete grinder with major power and incredible ease of use.

Years of experience in the industry led David Padgett, CEO of Concrete Polishing Solutions, to look for an equipment-based solution to employee exhaustion and labor costs that wouldn't sacrifice the quality of the end product. The Rover was born. Watch The CPS Rover in action by clicking here (https://youtu.be/hOm-Rt2fJGQ).

"While Remote-Controlled grinders available on the market improve worker exhaustion, the disconnect between operator and grinder can lead to poor end results for the customer, as well as an increased chance of machine damage, because the operator can't 'feel' the performance of the grinder," explains Padgett.  "The CPS Rover changes everything."

The American-Made CPS Rover is a zero-turn, propane-fueled or electric (tethered) grinder with a 32" path, perfect for many applications.  From the operator's seat, there is clear visibility of all points on the machine. The precise hand-control wcj and cordless operation makes The CPS Rover the ideal machine for jobs big or small. An onboard  lift makes for easy tooling changes and transport and the on-board water sprayer allows for easy wet grinding.

Combined with CPS' XACT Floor System tooling and chemicals, available at distributors (http://www.go2cps.com/find-a-distributor.html) across the US, The CPS Rover delivers on power and quality while minimizing operator exhaustion, allowing contractors to save time and earn more.  Call CPS at 877.472.8200 to learn more, or schedule a demonstration. (mailto:%20meredith.cordle@go2cps.com)

About Concrete Polishing Solutions

By developing and manufacturing the best equipment, tooling, chemicals, and polished concrete maintenance supplies on the market, CPS ensures contractors and partners are supported every step of the way.  For more information on Concrete Polishing Solutions, our distributors, and support visit http://www.go2cps.com.

Concrete Polishing Solutions
1.877.472.8200
info@go2cps.com
Click to Share