Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification
Elanders Americas joins a select group of print service providers who have successfully completed training, examination and qualification process of their print production processes, validating their capabilities to the highest level of global industry standards and specifications.
G7 is Idealliance's industry-leading set of best practices for achieving gray balance and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes. The application of this method enables printers to reproduce a similar visual appearance across all printing types and substrates.
"Quality and repeatability are important to our customers," says Don Singleton, Director of Manufacturing at Elanders Americas. "Our commitment to the G7 method demonstrates our dedication to better serving our customer's objectives for brand integrity and consistency across substrates, presses, and print platforms."
"We applaud Elanders Americas for utilizing the G7 Master Program to assure consistency wcj and quality in their proofing, brand color management and print processes," commented Steve Bonoff for Idealliance. "G7 Master Qualification demonstrates a level of control and expertise that places Elanders Americas at the top of their field. We applaud their leadership, commitment and support of the G7 Master Qualification Program."
About Elanders
Elanders AB (publ) headquartered in Mölnlycke Sweden, is the parent company of the Elanders operations, collectively known as the Group. The Group has approximately 6,500 employees with annual net sales approaching $1 billion USD. Elanders' company B shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm's Mid Cap list. Elanders Americas is the headquarters for the North America facilities and is located in Davenport, IA. For more information, please visit www.elanders.com.
About Idealliance
Idealliance (http://www.idealliance.org/
