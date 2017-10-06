News By Tag
Readers Legacy Rebranded as GoRead
Readers Legacy — a leader in redefining Social Media— has undergone a rebrand as GoRead.com.
GoRead.com has a mission to change the way people write, read and experience books. The website was launched in 2017 to beta users, and has undergone efforts to perfect the community/e-
The site currently has over 70,000 users, and provides tutorials for writers on topics such as: writing a saleable book, how to write articles, and how to make money on the GoRead Buzz Platform. For readers, there are opportunities to connect with authors, curate bookshelves, join in discussions and forums, start or join a bookclub, stay up to date on news and so much more.
Updates about GoRead can be found on the site and the "GoRead.com"
About GoRead: GoRead.com is a website for readers, publishers and authors that is changing the way people write, read and experience books!
Media Inquiries: Mo Messick (512) 900-2159 mo@goread.com.
Oct 06, 2017