Readers Legacy Rebranded as GoRead

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Readers Legacy Transformation

Readers Legacy — a leader in redefining Social Media— has undergone a rebrand as GoRead.com.

GoRead.com has a mission to change the way people write, read and experience books. The website was launched in 2017 to beta users, and has undergone efforts to perfect the community/e-commerce hybrid platform. Users earn LitCoins for their participation in the site, which they can cash in for free books! Additionally books can be purchased through the bookstore. Also, authors can join the "GoRead wcj Buzz Platform (https://www.goread.com/landing/checkout/)" for a one stop shop author page that engages readers and serves as a website hub.

The site currently has over 70,000 users, and provides tutorials for writers on topics such as: writing a saleable book, how to write articles, and how to make money on the GoRead Buzz Platform. For readers, there are opportunities to connect with authors, curate bookshelves, join in discussions and forums, start or join a bookclub, stay up to date on news and so much more.

Updates about GoRead can be found on the site and the "GoRead.com" Facebook page. Join the fastest growing social media platform, and be a part of the conversation today!

About GoRead: GoRead.com is a website for readers, publishers and authors that is changing the way people write, read and experience books!

Media Inquiries: Mo Messick (512) 900-2159 mo@goread.com.
Source:GoRead.com
Email:***@goread.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Oct 06, 2017
