News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Subaru of Hilton Head to host fall concert event supporting Palmetto Animal League
(SAVANNAH, GA) Join the cool cats (and dogs) of Palmetto Animal League for the 2nd Annual SubieStock concert event supporting pet rescue from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Subaru of Hilton Head at Peacock Auto Mall in Bluffton.
Guests will enjoy free food, beverages, groovy door prizes and live music by the Jerry Garcia tribute band "Shakey Bones." Fee-waived pet adoptions will be available at the event, made possible through a generous grant from the ASPCA. PAL will be waiving adoption fees all day on Oct. 12, starting at noon with a SubieStock Pre-Party at the PAL Adoption Center in Okatie.
"SubieStock is all about sharing the love with shelter pets," said PAL President Amy Campanini. "It gives our animals a chance to mingle with potential adopters and strut their stuff in a festive atmosphere outside of our Adoption Center."
The first 100 people to arrive at SubieStock with a pet supply or monetary donation for PAL will receive a free tie-dyed T shirt. The party is "BYOD" – Bring Your Dog – Guests are invited to bring their own dogs to the party, as Subaru of Hilton Head is a dog-friendly dealership.
"Subaru Loves Pets is more than a motto," explains Jill Jauch, marketing manager at Peacock Automotive, which owns Subaru of Hilton Head. "Helping homeless animals really hits home with all of us here at Subaru of Hilton Head, as many of us have rescue pets of our own. Getting to watch people fall in love with adoptable pets at SubieStock makes for a special event."
Attendees may RSVP to be eligible for great door prizes at www.SubieStock.Eventbrite.com. "We're excited for our 'peace, love and pet rescue' event," said Jauch. "It furthers our 'Subaru Loves Pets' mission and helps a fantastic organization in our community."
ABOUT PALMETTO ANIMAL LEAGUE
Palmetto Animal League is a private, non-profit, No Kill animal rescue organization that believes every animal deserves a second chance at life. PAL's Adoption Center, wcj located in Okatie's Riverwalk Business Park, serves as a temporary residence for approximately 200 dogs and cats while they wait to find a loving home. This comfortable, upbeat facility is also home to PAL's Community Clinic, which offers spay/neuter, wellness exams, vaccines and other vital services to pet owners at affordable prices. In addition, Palmetto Animal League manages a network of loving foster families to house and care for abandoned animals and operates the PAL Thrift Store in Sheridan Park where great buys save lives – and these are Lives Worth Saving. Join the No Kill movement at www.PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.
ABOUT PEACOCK AUTOMOTIVE
Peacock Automotive owns and operates 20 automotive franchises in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, and employs more than 600 individuals. The company's headquarters are located at the Peacock Auto Mall that covers 45 acres on U.S. 278, 5 miles east of Interstate 95 at Exit 8 in South Carolina. Thirteen brands are featured, including Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Porsche, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen. Additionally, the company owns Savannah Volkswagen, Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Savannah and Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C. Its subsidiary, Peacock-Griffey Automotive, owns Peacock Subaru and Peacock Ford in Orlando, Fla. Peacock Automotive also owns and operates the NRAM Collision Center and the New River Wellness Institute in South Carolina. For more information about Peacock Automotive, call (843) 208-1258 or visit https://www.peacockautomotive.com/
Contact
Cynthia Wright
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse