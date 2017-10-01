 
October 2017
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Lends its Talent to Huntington Hospital Benefit Gala

 
 
Katherine Cirelli, Melissa Stark & Abby Sheeline
Katherine Cirelli, Melissa Stark & Abby Sheeline
 
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Members of the award-winning marketing team at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, have signed on to help promote Huntington Hospital's Benefit Gala, which will be held Friday, November 3 at the Pine Hollow Country Club in East Norwich.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Melissa Stark and Katherine Cirelli are co-chairing the event along with longtime Gala chair Rachel Spencer, whose husband, William Spencer, M.D., is an otolaryngologist at the hospital and Suffolk County legislator.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's President and CEO Patricia J. Petersen and marketing director Abby Sheeline are both working on the Gala committee. Ms. Petersen serves on the hospital's Board of Directors and was a co-honoree at last year's Gala with Stanley C. Gale.

"When the Daniel Gale Agency was founded in 1922 in Huntington, Huntington Hospital was there to provide residents with quality healthcare.  Nearly 100 years later, both Huntington Hospital and the Daniel Gale Agency have grown exponentially, but remain firmly rooted in our commitment to the community," said Ms. Petersen.

The Gale family and Ms. Petersen have long been generous donors, supporting capital projects at the hospital over the decades. Mr. Gale and Ms. Petersen previously donated $1 million to Huntington Hospital's newborn nursery and more recently Ms. Petersen and the Gale family made a gift to the hospital's new emergency department results waiting room.

Philanthropists Charles and Helen Reichert of Fort Salonga have been selected as the 2017 Huntington Hospital Benefit Gala honorees.  The Reicherts are longtime supporters of Huntington Hospital– from their purchase of Huntington's first 3D Mammography to naming the Reichert Family Imaging Center, which allows patients to receive the full spectrum of diagnostic radiology services in Huntington.

To wcj learn more about Huntington Hospital's Benefit Gala, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Dolli Bross at 631-470-5204 or dbross2@northwell.edu. For more information about Huntington Hospital, call 631-351-2000.

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country. Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.1 billion dollar organization with 950 sales associates in 26 offices spanning Long Island and Queens.  Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/) Title company.  The Sotheby's International Realty® (http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide.  In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only").  For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.​

Photo caption:  Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's award-winning marketing team has signed on to help promote Huntington Hospital's Benefit Gala.  Pictured here, (l-r) Daniel Gale Sotheby's Katherine Cirelli, Melissa Stark and Abby Sheeline.

Media Contact
Kathleen Caputi
kcaputi@epoch5.com
Source:Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
