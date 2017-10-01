News By Tag
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Lends its Talent to Huntington Hospital Benefit Gala
"When the Daniel Gale Agency was founded in 1922 in Huntington, Huntington Hospital was there to provide residents with quality healthcare. Nearly 100 years later, both Huntington Hospital and the Daniel Gale Agency have grown exponentially, but remain firmly rooted in our commitment to the community," said Ms. Petersen.
The Gale family and Ms. Petersen have long been generous donors, supporting capital projects at the hospital over the decades. Mr. Gale and Ms. Petersen previously donated $1 million to Huntington Hospital's newborn nursery and more recently Ms. Petersen and the Gale family made a gift to the hospital's new emergency department results waiting room.
Philanthropists Charles and Helen Reichert of Fort Salonga have been selected as the 2017 Huntington Hospital Benefit Gala honorees. The Reicherts are longtime supporters of Huntington Hospital– from their purchase of Huntington's first 3D Mammography to naming the Reichert Family Imaging Center, which allows patients to receive the full spectrum of diagnostic radiology services in Huntington.
To wcj learn more about Huntington Hospital's Benefit Gala, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Dolli Bross at 631-470-5204 or dbross2@northwell.edu. For more information about Huntington Hospital, call 631-351-2000.
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
Photo caption: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's award-winning marketing team has signed on to help promote Huntington Hospital's Benefit Gala. Pictured here, (l-r) Daniel Gale Sotheby's Katherine Cirelli, Melissa Stark and Abby Sheeline.
Media Contact
Kathleen Caputi
kcaputi@epoch5.com
End
