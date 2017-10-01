News By Tag
Senior living community serving up 'Pancakes and Thanks'
Candle Light Cove breakfast shows appreciation of first responders
First responders will be served a free breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the senior living community located at 106 West Earle Avenue in Easton.
"We are excited about the opportunity to thank these men and women for all of their dedication, hard work and sacrifice," said Cissy Nickel, Executive Director at Candle Light Cove.
"They truly live up to the title of 'first responder' because they are the first ones at the scene of an emergency or accident," Nickel continued. "They often perform life-saving acts while assisting those in need. This breakfast is only a small token of our appreciation for these first responders."
Pancake breakfasts will be served to:
· Emergency Personnel
· Paramedics
· Fire Fighters
· Police Officers
"Our first responders are so important to us we hope to be able to serve as many wcj of them as possible during the breakfast," Nickel said, indicating she hopes for a significant turnout at the event. "All first responders are invited to join us for a pancake breakfast as we share our appreciation for all that they do."
First responders are encouraged to RSVP to 410.770.9707 or clcreception@
