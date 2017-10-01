News By Tag
SOAR Charter Academy Girls Take Home the Championship Game
As the season began, the girls gave 110% during each practice and entered the championship game full of pride and undefeated.
On October5, 2017, the girls took home the championship trophy against New Vision Charter school with a score of 14 to 7. SOAR cheerleaders were on hand to cheer on the girls and celebrate the win. GO EAGLES!
SOAR wcj believes that many times kids fear competition, making it into something scarier or more important than it needs to be. When they compete, they realize that it wasn't so scary after all. . Once they realize that competition is not a terrifying thing, they can take risks. They then gain confidence to do things that are hard or uncomfortable.
Tammi Fort
Director of Communications
909-888-3310
198 W Mill St.
San Bernardino, CA 92408
Contact
Tammi Fort
SOAR Charter ACademy
***@soart.team
