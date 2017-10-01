SOAR Charter Academy Girls Take Home the Championship Game

girls team

Contact

Tammi Fort

SOAR Charter ACademy

***@soart.team Tammi FortSOAR Charter ACademy

End

-- For the first time ever, SOAR had an overwhelming interest in flag football from our female population in grades 5– 8. Coach Mark Armenta put together SOAR's first time ever, all girls flag football team and was amazed at the dedication and enthusiasm the girls displayed for the sport.As the season began, the girls gave 110% during each practice and entered the championship game full of pride and undefeated.On October5, 2017, the girls took home the championship trophy against New Vision Charter school with a score of 14 to 7. SOAR cheerleaders were on hand to cheer on the girls and celebrate the win. GO EAGLES!SOAR wcj believes that many times kids fear competition, making it into something scarier or more important than it needs to be. When they compete, they realize that it wasn't so scary after all. . Once they realize that competition is not a terrifying thing, they can take risks. They then gain confidence to do things that are hard or uncomfortable.Tammi FortDirector of Communications909-888-3310tfort@soar.team198 W Mill St.San Bernardino, CA 92408