 
News By Tag
* Soarcharteracademy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Bernardino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

SOAR Charter Academy Girls Take Home the Championship Game

 
 
girls team
girls team
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time ever, SOAR had an overwhelming interest in flag football from our female population in grades 5th – 8th .  Coach Mark Armenta put together SOAR's first time ever, all girls flag football team and was amazed at the dedication and enthusiasm the girls displayed for the sport.

As the season began, the girls gave 110% during each practice and entered the championship game full of pride and undefeated.

On October5, 2017, the girls took home the championship trophy against New Vision Charter school with a score of 14 to 7.  SOAR cheerleaders were on hand to cheer on the girls and celebrate the win.  GO EAGLES!

SOAR wcj believes that many times kids fear competition, making it into something scarier or more important than it needs to be. When they compete, they realize that it wasn't so scary after all. . Once they realize that competition is not a terrifying thing, they can take risks. They then gain confidence to do things that are hard or uncomfortable.

https://www.facebook.com/soarcharteracademy/

Tammi Fort
Director of Communications
909-888-3310tfort@soar.team

198 W Mill St.
San Bernardino, CA 92408

Contact
Tammi Fort
SOAR Charter ACademy
***@soart.team
End
Source:
Email:***@soart.team
Tags:Soarcharteracademy
Industry:Education
Location:San Bernardino - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SOAR Charter Academy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share