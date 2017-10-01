News By Tag
Making It In Michigan Conference and Trade Show Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary
One-Day Event Hosts Educational Sessions and Trade Show Featuring Over 200 Michigan-made Food and Agricultural Products
"The Making It In Michigan 10-year anniversary will be a wonderful celebration of over 500 food businesses that have launched in the last 10 years with the assistance of the Product Center through the conference and trade show,"
states Brenda Reau, Senior Associate Director, MSU Product Center.
This year's keynote speaker is Howdy Homes, Chief Executive Officer and President of Chelsea Milling. The keynote address, "Business is Easy – People are Complicated"
The one-day event features morning and afternoon educational sessions that will concentrate on different business strategies covering the following:
• Determining when, why and how to work with a distributor
• Understanding the difference in retailers to garner more product sales
• Marketing to Millennials
• Mastering food photography for product promotion
• Learning more about Social Entrepreneurship in the Agri-food industry and how your business can create change
• Identifying what you need to know about the new FDA 2016 Nutrition Facts
• Exploring your options for business financing from traditional to equity resources
• Managing product costing templates and other related wcj business costs
• Preparing for sound record keeping
• Understanding how the new MSU Food Processing and Innovation Center can help your processing and production needs
Conference participants will also have time to network with the winners of this year's MSU Product Center awards and learn from their success stories. Awards will be presented for Entrepreneur of the Year, Start-up to Watch, Best Barrier Buster and Value-Added Agriculture. MSU Product Center innovation counselors and staff members, Product Center clients, business consultants, regulatory officials and food and farming groups will also be available to provide in-depth information and counseling.
The $90.00 per person conference registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, and educational sessions, digital copies of all presentations and reference materials and admission to the Marketplace trade show.
The Marketplace trade show in the afternoon will feature over 200 new and existing businesses that will be showcasing and sampling their Michigan-made food and agricultural products to the general public and Michigan-based food buyers. The trade show is free to the general public.
More information and conference registration is available at http://www.canr.msu.edu/
About the MSU Product Center
Founded in 2003, the MSU Product Center helps Michigan entrepreneurs develop and commercialize high-value, consumer-responsive products and businesses in the agriculture, natural resources and bioeconomy sectors. The Center's statewide network of innovation counselors provides business counseling support to Michigan residents interested in starting or expanding a business or product line.
The Product Center's assistance in launching 543 known new businesses and business expansions has had the following estimated economic impacts:
• Increased annual sales: $378.4 million (cumulative first year sales only)
• Value of increased investment: $371.9 million
• Jobs created: 1,534
• Jobs retained: 786
Contact
Brenda Reau
***@anr.msu.edu
