News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Maapera Analytics attending RemTech™ 2017
The Remediation Technologies Symposium 2017 (RemTech™ 2017) is the premier remediation technology transfer event for environmental professionals, encompassing the latest innovations in soil and groundwater remediation.
Considerable work is conducted in the field of contamination remediation and industrial pollutant treatments. RemTech™ 2017 provides a forum for industry experts to present these leading edge technologies. wcj Co-sponsors and participating organizations include government, academic institutions, and private sector organizations active in site remediation, research and application.
"For a company that has recently started to commercialize our ground breaking technology for Rapid Soil Analysis that enables high resolution site characterization in the field, this is one of the most important events of the year" said Graham Kawulka, President of Maapera Analytics Inc.
Please visit http://www.maapera.com for more information on Maapera and its technology.
Contact
Graham Kawulka
***@maapera.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse