Maapera Analytics attending RemTech™ 2017

 
EDMONTON, Alberta - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Maapera Analytics President, Graham Kawulka, and Chief Science Officer, Preston Sorenson, will be attending the RemTech™ 2017 Symposium in Banff, Alberta between October 11th and 13th.


The Remediation Technologies Symposium 2017 (RemTech™ 2017) is the premier remediation technology transfer event for environmental professionals, encompassing the latest innovations in soil and groundwater remediation.

Considerable work is conducted in the field of contamination remediation and industrial pollutant treatments. RemTech™ 2017 provides a forum for industry experts to present these leading edge technologies. wcj Co-sponsors and participating organizations include government, academic institutions, and private sector organizations active in site remediation, research and application.


"For a company that has recently started to commercialize our ground breaking technology for Rapid Soil Analysis that enables high resolution site characterization in the field, this is one of the most important events of the year" said Graham Kawulka, President of Maapera Analytics Inc.

Please visit http://www.maapera.com for more information on Maapera and its technology.

Graham Kawulka
***@maapera.com
Email:***@maapera.com Email Verified
Tags:Maapera Analytics, Remtech 2017, Site Characterization
Industry:Environment
Location:Edmonton - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Events
