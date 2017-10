Maapera Analytics attending RemTech™ 2017

Contact

Graham Kawulka

***@maapera.com Graham Kawulka

End

-- Maapera Analytics President, Graham Kawulka, and Chief Science Officer, Preston Sorenson, will be attending thein Banff, Alberta between October 11th and 13th.The Remediation Technologies Symposium 2017is the premier remediation technology transfer event for environmental professionals, encompassing the latest innovations in soil and groundwater remediation.Considerable work is conducted in the field of contamination remediation and industrial pollutant treatments.provides a forum for industry experts to present these leading edge technologies. wcj Co-sponsors and participating organizations include government, academic institutions, and private sector organizations active in site remediation, research and application."For a company that has recently started to commercialize our ground breaking technology for Rapid Soil Analysis that enables high resolution site characterization in the field, this is one of the most important events of the year" said Graham Kawulka, President of Maapera Analytics Inc.Please visit http://www.maapera.com for more information on Maapera and its technology.