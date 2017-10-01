News By Tag
BEWARE: Calgary's zombie uprising scheduled to take place October 14th, 2017
The Calgary Zombie Walk started in 2005 and has been going strong ever since. It is a free event for the whole family that takes place in downtown Calgary. The concept is simple: hundreds of Calgarians dress up as zombies, and assemble at a central location to parade through the city's Beltline and towards 17th Avenue. From simple to elaborate costumes, the event is a fun reason to get outside and enjoy what Calgary has to offer.
This year the walk takes place on October 14th. The event starts at noon at Olympic Plaza, where there will be on-site makeup artists, prize draws, and vendors. Zombies will make their way from Olympic Plaza and travel south to 17th Avenue, ending in Tomkins Park. Following the walk will be an after-party at Chronicles Public House (1127 17 Ave SW).
The details:
- Start: Olympic Plaza at 12:00pm
- Zombie Walk commences at 3:30pm
- Head west on 8th Avenue SW (Stephen Avenue)
- Turn South at 4th Street SW
- Turn right (west) on 17 Avenue SW
- End: Tomkins Park, located at 17th Avenue & 8th Street SW
- After Party: Chronicles Public House on 17th Avenue from 5:00pm onwards
Though the Zombie Walk is free to join, the organizers are asking for non perishable food donations for the Calgary Food Bank. There will be a drop off area in both the start and end locations, Olympic Plaza and Tomkins Park, respectively.
As part of their sponsorship this year, Don's Hobby Shop is offering participants a 15% in-store discount if they mention the walk when they come in. In addition, Don's will be running a contest on Instagram to award the best zombie a $100 store gift card. To participate in the contest, all people have to do is post their zombie photos from the event, use the hashtags #meetmeon17th and #CalgaryZombieWalk, and tag @DonsHobbyShop in the picture. The most 'liked' zombie image will win. 17th Ave will also be getting in on the fun and re-sharing the top zombie shots.
The event's other sponsor is Breakout Calgary. For more information wcj about Calgary's annual Zombie Walk, please visit their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/
About Don's Hobby Shop:
Calgary's #1 Halloween and costume shop, Don's Hobby Shop was established in 1949. The professional choice for theatrical makeup, costumes, and party supplies, Don's was Calgary's first costume shop – and it's still the best. www.DonsHobbyShop.ca
About 17th Ave:
Over 400 unique Calgary shops, restaurants, services and more to explore. Only on 17th.
Set in a lively outdoor environment, the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment district spans between 2nd and 14th Street SW – close to downtown and Stampede Park.
Boutique shops, fine-dining restaurants, lively lounges and inspirational cafes mix to create one of Calgary's most popular lifestyle destinations. There are also a host of salons and spas, business offices and services that include everything from tailors to dentists.
17th Ave has been a popular district for both Calgarians and visitors for decades. Come experience all that 17th Ave has to offer. For more info about the 17th Ave Retail 7 Entertainment District BIA go to www.17thave.ca
