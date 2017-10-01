News By Tag
Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki, LLC Named Amongst Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses in America
Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki, LLC is thrilled to announce they have been named amongst the fastest-growing inner city businesses in the United States.
Ranked by the Initiative for Competitive Inner City and Fortune, or ICIC, high-growth companies in urban areas are celebrated for their inspirational upward trajectories and unparalleled success. ICIC's Inner City 100 list is established as such to highlight those who promote excellence in urban entrepreneurship, innovative business growth, and transformative excellence in their chosen field. Through their selection to this list, the companies honored through this impressive platform are open to a number of opportunities for networking and further growth and development.
The CEO of ICIC, Steve Grossman, made a statement about the winners of this highly-esteemed ranking list: "We are extraordinarily proud of these pioneering entrepreneurs who lead the way in innovation, job creation wcj and the economic revitalization of America's inner cities. In addition to excellence in business, they have also demonstrated a deep commitment to and passion for their communities, which plays a huge role in the wellbeing of their local economies."
Are you interested in scheduling an initial consultation with a member of their team? Contact Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki, LLC at your earliest convenience by calling (504) 502-7316. You may also visit http://www.svhclaw.com.
