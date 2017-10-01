News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Youth Business Owners Shine at Annual Awards Gala
Three winning businesses received $1,000 and a pairing with a Presenting Mentor, a leader from the Denver business community committed to encouraging the next generation of business owners in Colorado. Highlands Ranch resident Shae Maiorana, the 11-year-old creator of Cover Your Collar, won the 6-11 Age Category with her business that makes dog collar covers. She donates her profits to dog-related nonprofits throughout Colorado. In the 12-15 Age Category, the winner was Lily's Little Buddies, owned by siblings Lily (age 14) and Noal (age 12) Blessing from Golden. Lily and Noal make and sell pocket-sized dolls, including fairies, princesses, and dolls with special needs. Sweet Bee Sisters won the 16-21 Age Category, a lip balm business created by Littleton sisters Lily (age 17), Chloe (age 15), and Sophie (ate 13) Warren eight years ago.
Two finalists in each age category were also recognized:
6-11 years old: The Lucky Penny – Liam Lennon (age 11) and The Scented Penguin – Owen Lennon (age 11)
12-15 years old: Bakeology – Rain Adams (age 14) and Smax Sticks – Sam (age 15) and Max (age 12) Craig
16-21 years old: AB Art and Photography – Allison Burt (age 17) and Elevation Creations – Brenden Coney (age 17)
"Young Americans is so proud of these incredible young people," remarked Richard E. Martinez, Jr., President and CEO of Young Americans Center for Financial Education. "They are such an inspiration to their peers and to the wcj adult business community."
About Spotlight on YouthBiz Stars and Young Americans Center
Spotlight on YouthBiz Stars is a business competition and award gala that benefits the programs of Young Americans Center for Financial Education, a nonprofit charity that reaches more than 64,000 youth every year through hands-on programs and real-life experiences to develop financial literacy in youth.
Visit https://yacenter.org to learn more about Young Americans' resources for young business owners, as well as flagship programs Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, free Money Matters classes and Young Americans Bank in Denver, the only FDIC insured real bank in the world designed specifically for young people (age 21 and under).
Contact
Janet Redwine, Communications Director
Young Americans Center for Financial Education
***@yacenter.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse