Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Arizona State Fair
Local author G.G. George will be available to sign copies of book
The diverse and glorious story of the Arizona State Fair is vividly portrayed here with images from the territorial days to the present. The state fairgrounds occupy 80 acres in the heart of Phoenix, and neighborhoods listed on the National Register of Historic Places surround it on all four sides. From illuminating the abundance of agricultural and mineral riches prior to statehood to administering programs during the Great Depression and from providing a facility for defense during World War II to being a magnificent resource for Hurricane Katrina evacuees, the fair, which is in its 112th year of existence, and its fairgrounds have always mattered to Arizonans.
About the Author:
Author G.G. George is a founder and current president of the Encanto Citizens Association and vice president of the Phoenix Historic Neighborhoods Coalition. A longtime community volunteer, preservation advocate, and coauthor of Phoenix's Greater Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood, she initiated the movement in the 1970s that listed the Encanto-Palmcroft neighborhood and Encanto Park on the National Register of Historic Places. She serves on the Encanto Village Planning Committee, the Mayor's Neighborhood Advisory Committee, and the Arizona State Fairgrounds Stakeholders Action Group, which worked to preserve the 1938 Works Progress Administration Building.
Join wcj the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
10235 N. Metro Pkwy East
Phoenix, AZ 85051
When: Saturday, October 21st, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The Arizona State Fair
by G.G. George
ISBN: 9781467125208
$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
