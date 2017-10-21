 
News By Tag
* Arcadia Publishing
* Arizona
* American History
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Arizona State Fair

Local author G.G. George will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
The Arizona State Fair
The Arizona State Fair
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Arcadia Publishing
* Arizona
* American History

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Events

PHOENIX - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Arizona State Fair

Local author G.G. George will be available to sign copies of book

The diverse and glorious story of the Arizona State Fair is vividly portrayed here with images from the territorial days to the present. The state fairgrounds occupy 80 acres in the heart of Phoenix, and neighborhoods listed on the National Register of Historic Places surround it on all four sides. From illuminating the abundance of agricultural and mineral riches prior to statehood to administering programs during the Great Depression and from providing a facility for defense during World War II to being a magnificent resource for Hurricane Katrina evacuees, the fair, which is in its 112th year of existence, and its fairgrounds have always mattered to Arizonans.

About the Author:

Author G.G. George is a founder and current president of the Encanto Citizens Association and vice president of the Phoenix Historic Neighborhoods Coalition. A longtime community volunteer, preservation advocate, and coauthor of Phoenix's Greater Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood, she initiated the movement in the 1970s that listed the Encanto-Palmcroft neighborhood and Encanto Park on the National Register of Historic Places. She serves on the Encanto Village Planning Committee, the Mayor's Neighborhood Advisory Committee, and the Arizona State Fairgrounds Stakeholders Action Group, which worked to preserve the 1938 Works Progress Administration Building.

Join wcj the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

10235 N. Metro Pkwy East

Phoenix, AZ  85051

When:  Saturday, October 21st, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

The Arizona State Fair

by G.G. George

ISBN:  9781467125208

$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Arcadia Publishing, Arizona, American History
Industry:Publishing
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share