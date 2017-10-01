 
Get proactive with pain. Short circuit stress. Seminar serves up solutions

 
 
Rosemarie Lanchester
Rosemarie Lanchester
 
SOUTH WEYMOUTH, Mass. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Research confirms that stress translates quickly to disease and pain. The breakneck pace of modern life and the desperate isolation of technology contribute to the expanding problem.

"The issue is in your tissue" is a stress and pain management seminar is set for October 26 and November 2, 6-7:30 p.m. in the conference room of Costantino Realty Group, 1581 Main St, South Weymouth, MA 02190. Cost for the 2-part workshop is $99 per person. The first session outlines the solutions, the second reviews and reinforces action steps. Each session is limited to 20 people.

The sessions will be led by Rosemarie Lanchester, wcj owner of 'Everything You Wish For', an alternative health provider.

What are the red flags for stress?  Trouble sleeping?  Anxiety? Awaken and still fatigued? Suffering from surgery or health issues? Driven by ambition and unable to gear down?  Obsessing about finances? Yes, to any of these questions indicate you need new skills.

The workshop will outline how your body responds to stress on a physical level; how to determine the 'root' cause of your pain and how to heal yourself; ways to get a great night sleep; and what muscle testing is and how to use it daily.

Lanchester is an Emotional Freedom Technique (Tapping) practitioner and has numerous alternative health credentials including Certified Consulting Hypnotist, Level lll Dowser, Level lll Yuen Method Practitioner, Negative Energy Clearing Specialist, Level ll Reiki Practitioner, Certified Laughter Yoga Leader and is a member of Association of Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP).

To register for the workshops or for more information, call (508) 468-4506 or visit http://www.EverythingYouWishFor.com.

