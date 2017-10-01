News By Tag
Gossamer Grove Hosts Pumpkin Fest October 28th
"We are so excited to host this year's Pumpkin Fest at Gossamer Grove," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "People are encouraged to dress up and bring the little ones out to carve pumpkins and partake in Halloween fun."
Halloween-themed activities are planned for the event such as pumpkin decorating, a Parade of Wagons and Boo-Ball, a spooky version of soccer. Additionally, model homes at Gossamer Grove will be open and available for touring.
Anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to visit the Gossamer Grove Facebook page for up-to-the-minute event information. Flight Park is located at Gossamer Grove, off 7th Standard and Calloway.
Gossamer Grove is a master planned community that is being built atop more than 1,000 acres and will include, at completion, more than 3,000 homes, two schools, ten parks, including Flight Park, meant to pay homage to Shafter's deep-rooted history in aviation, and commercial and retail development, including city services.
Gossamer Grove will be built in phases. Homes are now selling and quick move-ins wcj are also available. The first phase consists of three series of home styles by Lennar, The Cambridge Collection, The Chateau Series and The California Series. Gossamer Grove offers a wide array of move-in ready homes in Shafter's premier master planned community, located just north of Bakersfield.
For more information on this community or to view move-in ready homes, visit www.lennar.com/
For a list of new home communities throughout the Greater Bakersfield area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
