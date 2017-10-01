 
Western Nevada FC wins Battle for Nevada

 
RENO, Nev. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Anthony Chinchilla's goal in the 50th minute was enough for Western Nevada FC as they defeated the Las Vegas Mobsters 1-0 in the first-ever "Battle for Nevada" this past Saturday.

Head coach Ian Hill was very happy about the performance. "Our players did an outstanding job on defense," Hill said. "Anthony Chinchilla was class with an awesome shot from outside the box.

"I thought our defense played extremely well. Without the three centerback system you expect to be challenged, but they did a great job of neutralizing the outstanding players of the Mobsters."

The win also allows WNFC to carry the Nevada State Flag into all of its remaining UPSL games for the season.

"Winning the first annual Battle for Nevada really means the world to us," Hill said. "The honor of carrying the Nevada flag into every one of our UPSL games for the rest of the season is something special."

This weekend, wcj WNFC gets back to its USPL conference schedule as they host FC Sacramento on Saturday. The game, originally slated for North Valleys, has been moved to Moana Fields with a new kickoff time of 4:45.

Tickets are available for $6 online by going to https://squareup.com/store/western-nevada-fc. Tickets will also be available at the event for $8.

Western Nevada FC
