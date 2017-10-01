 
News By Tag
* #ICATT
* #ManufacturingDay17
* Apprenticeships
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

ICATT Manufacturing Companies to Host Manufacturing Day Events

Open Houses Showcase Modern Manufacturing Technology, and Thriving Career Paths through Apprenticeships
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #ICATT
* #ManufacturingDay17
* Apprenticeships

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

CHICAGO - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Apprenticeship program ICATT (Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training), is joining forces with Manufacturing Day 2017 through a number of its participating companies: Principal Manufacturing, GF Machining Solutions, and Scot Forge. On October 6, these manufacturers open their doors to students, parents, and community leaders to inspire the next generation of skilled talent and to educate about career opportunities through apprenticeships.

"Manufacturing Day provides our ICATT companies the opportunity to host events that elevate the industry and connect with students to discuss the unique opportunity that the ICATT Apprenticeship Program offers them," says Mario Kratsch, spokesperson for ICATT. "We look forward to discussing the benefits that the ICATT Apprenticeship Program provides, including upward mobility in an in-demand industry, a debt-free associate's degree and a salary, while our companies demonstrate firsthand what future apprentices learn in the career field of advanced manufacturing."

ICATT is a globally recognized apprenticeship program and works with manufacturing companies throughout the Midwest to deliver a pipeline of skilled talent to high-growth manufacturing companies.

Interested parties are welcome to attend an open house at GF Machining Solutions at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, located at 560 Bond St. in Lincolnshire.

Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the high-tech facility and learn more about the benefits of the three-year apprenticeship program ICATT.

"Working with ICATT has been extremely beneficial during the development stage of our recently launched apprentice program this fall with the long term goal of providing GF Machining Solutions the opportunity to fill key open positions with vetted candidates, all while training and retaining a loyal workforce," says Darlene Regilio, Director of HR for GF Machining Solutions. "Manufacturing Day will grant us the opportunity to truly show prospective wcj apprentices what high-tech manufacturing looks like, what skills and certifications they will need to succeed, and how apprenticeships lead to a viable career that results in many opportunities."

Manufacturing Day started in 2012, and is an annual celebration of modern manufacturing. Manufacturing companies across the United States invite students, parents, educators, businesspeople, and politicians to their facilities to educate visitors about manufacturing careers and improve the public perception of the industry.

To learn more about the ICATT program, click here (http://www.thinkicatt.com/).

About ICATT

ICATT, Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training, delivers a pipeline of skilled talent to high-growth companies through its globally recognized apprenticeship program. ICATT partners with companies and community colleges to develop tailored curriculum based on individual company needs and is benchmarked on the globally recognized German Dual Education System. ICATT was established by the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest and is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and The Joyce Foundation. For more information, visit: www.thinkicatt.com.

Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@root3marketing.com Email Verified
Tags:#ICATT, #ManufacturingDay17, Apprenticeships
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share