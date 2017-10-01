News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICATT Manufacturing Companies to Host Manufacturing Day Events
Open Houses Showcase Modern Manufacturing Technology, and Thriving Career Paths through Apprenticeships
"Manufacturing Day provides our ICATT companies the opportunity to host events that elevate the industry and connect with students to discuss the unique opportunity that the ICATT Apprenticeship Program offers them," says Mario Kratsch, spokesperson for ICATT. "We look forward to discussing the benefits that the ICATT Apprenticeship Program provides, including upward mobility in an in-demand industry, a debt-free associate's degree and a salary, while our companies demonstrate firsthand what future apprentices learn in the career field of advanced manufacturing."
ICATT is a globally recognized apprenticeship program and works with manufacturing companies throughout the Midwest to deliver a pipeline of skilled talent to high-growth manufacturing companies.
Interested parties are welcome to attend an open house at GF Machining Solutions at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, located at 560 Bond St. in Lincolnshire.
Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the high-tech facility and learn more about the benefits of the three-year apprenticeship program ICATT.
"Working with ICATT has been extremely beneficial during the development stage of our recently launched apprentice program this fall with the long term goal of providing GF Machining Solutions the opportunity to fill key open positions with vetted candidates, all while training and retaining a loyal workforce," says Darlene Regilio, Director of HR for GF Machining Solutions. "Manufacturing Day will grant us the opportunity to truly show prospective wcj apprentices what high-tech manufacturing looks like, what skills and certifications they will need to succeed, and how apprenticeships lead to a viable career that results in many opportunities."
Manufacturing Day started in 2012, and is an annual celebration of modern manufacturing. Manufacturing companies across the United States invite students, parents, educators, businesspeople, and politicians to their facilities to educate visitors about manufacturing careers and improve the public perception of the industry.
To learn more about the ICATT program, click here (http://www.thinkicatt.com/
About ICATT
ICATT, Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training, delivers a pipeline of skilled talent to high-growth companies through its globally recognized apprenticeship program. ICATT partners with companies and community colleges to develop tailored curriculum based on individual company needs and is benchmarked on the globally recognized German Dual Education System. ICATT was established by the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest and is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and The Joyce Foundation. For more information, visit: www.thinkicatt.com.
Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse