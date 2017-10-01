News By Tag
Scharffen Berger Celebrates Legends Of Chocolate Award At Big Chocolate Show 2017
Iconic Chocolate Maker John Scharffenberger Recipient of The First Legends of Chocolate Award
"When I started SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker, I made a commitment to crafting the world's most authentic, high-quality and flavorful chocolates available," says John Scharffenberger, founder of SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker. "To be recognized by my peers and colleagues as one of the first 'Legends of Chocolate' is humbling and while it's not something that I set out to accomplish, it's certainly a recognition that I am immensely proud of."
During the 2017 Big Chocolate Show, SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker will be showcasing its premium line of solid take-home chocolate bars and baking chocolate. Trade show attendees wcj will have the opportunity to discover the brand's assortment of milk, semisweet, bitter and extra dark chocolates at the SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker Booth #3.
Founded in San Francisco in 1997 by chocolate physician and foody Robert Steinberg and winemaker and farmer John Scharffenberger, SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker combines time-honored chocolate making traditions and proprietary artisan processes to develop a complex and flavorful chocolate experience appreciated by the discerning palates of foodies and chefs alike. SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker chocolate is made from Rainforest Alliance Certified ® cacao beans sourced from small sustainable farms and co-ops around the world. Beans are roasted by region and blended in small batches to create a crescendo of flavor with high fruity notes and lower, broader base notes. Excellence and complexity in every bite.
The Big Chocolate Show will take place October 6-8, 2017, at The Terminal Stores, located at 269 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10011. For more details on the trade show, please visit http://bigchocolateshow.com/
About SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker
America's first contemporary artisan chocolate manufacturer, SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker set out to craft the richest, most flavorful chocolate by sourcing the best cacao in the world, blending it in small batches, and gently processing it to maintain the subtle flavors in the beans. Designed with a culinary approach that makes it perfect for pairing with fine wine, spirits and food, SCHARFFEN BERGER is a must-have pantry essential that will enhance the flavor of anything you bake with nuanced, rich chocolate notes. The SCHARFFEN BEREGER Chocolate Maker line consists of gourmet chocolate bars, baking chocolates, dark chocolates and milk chocolates; chocolate gifts including: holiday gift sets, corporate chocolate gifts, chocolate wedding favors, gift bags, boxes and baskets; and baking kits. For more information on SCHARFFEN BERGER, please visit www.scharffenberger.com.
