Midas Hospitality Hires New Regional Operations Leader
St. Louis' Deb Benhoff brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience to the position
In this position, Benhoff will oversee multiple hotels and ensure each one is in accordance with the parent company's vision. She will be responsible for providing a hands-on leadership approach with respect to top-line revenue, guest service, profitability, and associate satisfaction. Benhoff will be involved with each hotel's operations, which includes ensuring brand compliance and setting department goals to achieve first-rate service.
Benhoff has more than 25 years of hospitality experience. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she worked as a regional manager at a multi-property management company located in Wisconsin. She also has worked as a general manager, as well as a rooms division director, for various national hotel and management organizations.
"Deb's extensive experience makes wcj her a tremendous asset for our growing company," said Rob Willard, President and Principal. "She will play an integral role on our managerial team, and we look forward to her input and her supervision pertaining to our properties."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
