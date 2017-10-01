 
Tampa Small Business Expo 1st Annual Trade Show Partners With Local Non-Profits

 
TAMPA, Fla. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), will host their first annual trade show at the Tampa Convention Center on Thursday, October 26th.

Small Business Expo has extended their partnership with local non-profit and media publications to assist with providing resources to small business owners in the Tampa metropolitan area.

Local non-profits and regional media publications include: American Business Television, BNW Marketing, ChinAmerica, Excelerate America, Global Trade Chamber, Miami New Times, Network After Work and The Flyer Publication.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/tampa/) expects to have 3,000+ registrants ranging from small business owners, start-up to large scale companies and entrepreneurs.

TAMPA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Tampa Convention Center | West Hall – 333 South Franklin Street Tampa, FL 33602 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, wcj or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
Source:
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
Tags:Ceo, Business, Entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
