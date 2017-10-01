News By Tag
Feedspot names PositivelyGospel.com one of Top 50 Gospel Music Websites
PositivelyGospel.com's website was recognized for its presence and reputation on the web
Sites are ranked on Google reputation and Google search ranking; influence and popularity on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites; quality and consistency of posts; and Feedspot's editorial team and expert review.
PositivelyGospel.Com was founded in 2013 by journalist Sarah L. Hearn, who began her career in 2011 as the DC Gospel Music Examiner for Examiner.com. During her tenure at Examiner, Hearn focused on independent artists in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, while also providing the latest news on the gospel music industry at large. During her tenure at Examiner, her readership garnered more than 250,000 unique wcj visitors annually.
PositivelyGospel.com covers Gospel and Christian music and features news, reviews and interviews. The website continues to highlight independent artists in the D.C. Metropolitan area with its Beltway Buzz section. In 2016, Editor-in-Chief Sarah Hearn was named as the 2016 IndiMogul Magazine Person of the Month for her journalistic contributions.
"I am truly humbled by this! This is a great honor and I'm grateful for being recognized for doing something that I really love!" said Hearn.
Visit Positvely Gospel's website ( http://positivelygospel.com//
