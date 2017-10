Feedspot names PositivelyGospel.com one of Top 50 Gospel Music Websites

PositivelyGospel.com's website was recognized for its presence and reputation on the web

The website features Gospel/Christian music news

Contact

DPL Media Group

***@mail.com DPL Media Group

End

-- Gospel music website PositivelyGospel.com has been named as one of the Top 50 Gospel Music Blogs and Websites for Gospel Music Lovers, by Feedspot. According to Feedspot founder Anuj Agarwal, the list is the most comprehensive list of blogs and websites focused on the gospel music industry.Sites are ranked on Google reputation and Google search ranking; influence and popularity on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites; quality and consistency of posts; and Feedspot's editorial team and expert review.PositivelyGospel.Com was founded in 2013 by journalist, who began her career in 2011 as the DC Gospel Music Examiner for Examiner.com. During her tenure at Examiner, Hearn focused on independent artists in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, while also providing the latest news on the gospel music industry at large. During her tenure at Examiner, her readership garnered more than 250,000 unique wcj visitors annually.PositivelyGospel.com covers Gospel and Christian music and features news, reviews and interviews. The website continues to highlight independent artists in the D.C. Metropolitan area with its Beltway Buzz section. In 2016, Editor-in-Chief Sarah Hearn was named as the 2016 IndiMogul Magazine Person of the Month for her journalistic contributions."I am truly humbled by this! This is a great honor and I'm grateful for being recognized for doing something that I really love!" said Hearn.Visit Positvely Gospel's website ( http://positivelygospel.com// ), follow on Facebook (Positively Gospel) and Twitter (@positvegospel)