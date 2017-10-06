News By Tag
Small Business Expo Concludes Their Highly Anticipated 2017 Tour in Atlanta
Atlanta Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,000+ registrants obtaining resourceful contacts from the Business Card Showcase, gaining valuable resources by attending 20+ free workshops, networking with like-minded business professionals during Speed Networking sessions and/or brainstorming with peers in the Get Dotted® and/or E-Lounge areas.
Headlining the trade show is Bill Walsh, CEO of Powerteam International. Walsh will conduct his mainstage presentation:
Attendees' can anticipates the day long conference to feature a wide array of exhibitors ranging in industries such as: finance, product and services, technology, sales and marketing solutions, e-commerce, non-profits, real estate and many more.
ATLANTA SMALL wcj BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Cobb Galleria Centre | Hall A – 2 Galleria Parkway SE Atlanta, GA 30339 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. (mailto:Susan@
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
