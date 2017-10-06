 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Business
* Entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Small Business Expo Concludes Their Highly Anticipated 2017 Tour in Atlanta

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ceo
* Business
* Entrepreneur

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/) is excited to wrap up their successful 2017 trade show tour in Atlanta at the Cobb Galleria Center on Thursday, November 9th.

Atlanta Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,000+ registrants obtaining resourceful contacts from the Business Card Showcase, gaining valuable resources by attending 20+ free workshops, networking with like-minded business professionals during Speed Networking sessions and/or brainstorming with peers in the Get Dotted® and/or E-Lounge areas.

Headlining the trade show is Bill Walsh, CEO of Powerteam International. Walsh will conduct his mainstage presentation: Success By Design – The 7 Keys to Build a Mega-Successful Business in the Inspiration 2020 Showcase Theatre from 4:30pm-6:00pm.

Attendees' can anticipates the day long conference to feature a wide array of exhibitors ranging in industries such as: finance, product and services, technology, sales and marketing solutions, e-commerce, non-profits, real estate and many more.

ATLANTA SMALL wcj BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Cobb Galleria Centre | Hall A – 2 Galleria Parkway SE Atlanta, GA 30339 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. (mailto:Susan@theshowproducers.com)

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
End
Source:
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 06, 2017
Small Business Expo News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share